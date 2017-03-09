Traffic Report

March

11 / Saturday

Schofield Outage — Buildings 689 and 690, and the ATM on Schofield Barracks have a scheduled power outage from 8 a.m.-noon on March 11. This listing may not be all-inclusive, and more time may be required due to field or environmental conditions. The outage is needed to support electrical upgrades.

Tidball Road Tree Removal — Construction activities for the Replace 46 KV Line Menoher to Castner project will temporarily subject Tidball Road to one-lane traffic for tree removal from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Parking stalls inside of the Main Post Chapel parking lot will be closed to remove trees at the corner of Tidball and McCornack roads.

13 / Monday

Montgomery Road — There will be a partial road closure at Montgomery Road near buildings 334 & 339, for utility installation.

The area near the Bldg. 334 parking lot at the intersection of Montgomery and Wright roads will be restricted to local traffic only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 13-17. The work will occupy the intersection from Wright and Montgomery roads to Bennet Road.

The contractor will have appropriate signs and barriers for closing each side of the roadway as per approved traffic plan.

30 / Thursday

Half of General Loop, Charlton & Jecelin Streets, B Quad Outage — The locations listed will be without power on Thursday, March 30, from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Other locations could be impacted and the scheduled outage may require more time, dependent upon field conditions. The outage is necessary to support a renovation project at B Quad.

Ongoing

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms will be conducting one lane road closures 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday from March 1-July 28 along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator. The extension of this traffic control plan is the result of recent changes to a new storm water containment basin at the new box culvert headwall by the flight simulator and the restoration of Airdrome Road paving into Flight Sim. There will also be continued striping repairs resulting from recent sanitary and utility installations.

B Quad Road Closure — Additional work on the B Quad Barracks renovation may require road closures on Waianae Avenue South on Schofield Barracks through March 23. When closures are required, the contractor will post appropriate signs and barriers. The traffic flow will be restored during non-working hours.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Category: Calendar, Safety, Traffic Report