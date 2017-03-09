Courts-martial for two in 25th ID

The Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 25th Infantry Division, posted the following recent courts-martial.

•At a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Jan. 31, a specialist with the 25th ID was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of rape of a child, one specification of sexual abuse of a child and two specifications of sexual assault of a child in violation of Article 120b, UCMJ. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 45 years and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

•At a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield on Feb. 14, a staff sergeant with the 25th ID was acquitted by enlisted panel of Article 120 – rape and sexual assault generally.

