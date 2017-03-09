News Briefs

15 / Wednesday

Prayer Breakfast — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will host this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, March 15, from 7:30-9 a.m., at the Nehelani, Schofield Barracks. Chaplain (retired colonel) Scott McChrystal will serve as the guest speaker. Soldiers, civilians, and their families are invited. Tickets will be distributed through unit ministry teams. A $5 donation is recommended at the door.

Level K Military Knowledge — A two-day class (second class is at same time and place on Monday, March 28) focusing on military and Army programs. It will go over acronyms, community resources and personal and family preparedness. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Schofield Barracks NCO Academy.

Ongoing

Email DPW Work Orders — To free up phone lines for emergencies, the Directorate of Public Works is asking the community to submit non-emergency work-repair orders via email. Download a Microsoft Word version of DPW’s Demand Maintenance Order Form on the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii website (https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/dpw/default.htm). The completed form may then be emailed to usarmy.wheeler.id-pacific.list.dpw-demand-maintenance-orders@mail.mil. For emergencies, such as widespread power outages, overflowing toilets and Priority 1 air-conditioning failures, call the Installation Operations Center at 656-3272.

USARPAC Survey — The U.S. Army-Pacific Inspector General’s Office would like to afford all leaders and Department of the Army civilians assigned to USARPAC the opportunity to participate in the Army Leader Development inspection. If you are an E-5 and above or GS-8 and above we ask you to complete a confidential 1-2 minute survey at the following link: https://pacweb.hawaii.army.mil/ALDPSurvey. Use your email credentials from a CAC-enabled computer to log on. The survey is available through April 15.

CRGs — Community Resource Guides are one-stop shopping for Soldiers, civilians, family members and retirees. They’re a comprehensive inventory of programs and services in the medical, mission and garrison organizations. Plus, the CRG is searchable, interactive, web-based and mobile-friendly. For more information, visit https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil, https://crg.amedd.army.mil and https://www.army.mil/article/181188/.

Tax Center — The Schofield Barracks Tax Center is open for authorized patrons on Grimes Street. Make appointment at 655-1040. Walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Internet scams involving impersonation fraud in which criminals promise true love, dubbed “romance scams,” are being perpetrated on social media and dating websites. Online criminals have been using online photographs and names of unsuspecting U.S. Soldiers to build false identities. The criminals then use those identities to pretend to be U.S. Soldiers to steal money from their civilian victims. Become more aware. See details at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2017-02-09/?s_cid=standto.

IRS — Watch to find out when you will get your Internal Revenue Service refund by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnC8tt1wdhI.

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office has reduced services to Wednesdays only. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30-11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments. Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon-3:30 p.m.

TSP — Federal employees can participate in the Thrift Savings Plan. Make contributions by visiting www.tsp.gov/.

