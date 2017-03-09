TAMC stays at forefront of technological advancement

Story and photo by

William Sallette

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — Technological advancements have improved health care for years and the military Simulation (SIM) centers have strived to be at the forefront of that advance.

That is why Tripler Army Medical Center recently received an upgrade to its SIM center by moving into its new facilities. This move quadrupled the workable space for the SIM center and provided the opportunity to train more staff members and obtain new equipment they didn’t have the space for prior to the move.

“We are very excited about the new space,” said Phil Benson, TAMC medical simulation specialist. “The center is now capable of hosting multiple groups at once, which would never have been possible in the old space.”

The goal of the SIM center is to support Continuing Medical Education and Graduate Medical Education (CME/GME), Nursing and Operational Medic simulation training at TAMC. The center provides all staff members the opportunity to train and hone their skills to improve patient safety, practitioner efficiency and competency in the clinic, hospital and operational environment.

“It’s extremely fulfilling knowing the support and training we provide to the staff has a meaningful impact on Soldiers and their families,” said Benson.

Although not the first SIM center in the Army, the TAMC SIM center is the only center to support nearly 4,000 staff members who are responsible for more than 260,000 beneficiaries throughout the Pacific.

Staff members from TAMC can practice for nearly any situation they may encounter including live birth and epidural administration, CPR and laparoscopic surgery to improve their skills.

The TAMC SIM center has also been accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, American Society of Anesthesiologists and one of only 50 medical facilities to receive accreditation from the American College of Surgeons.

These accreditations allow the TAMC SIM center to certify and train in multiple disciplines in the Pacific region as well as give TAMC credibility among the medical community.

The old saying goes “practice makes perfect,” and that is exactly what the SIM center is trying to do. Whether it is a resident practicing for her simulation certification or a seasoned surgeon practicing a procedure he hasn’t performed in quite a while, the SIM center provides opportunities for all staff to fully prepare themselves to provide the best care to TAMC beneficiaries.

Category: News