Do you qualify for the Post 9/11 GI Bill?

Teddi Embrey

Army News Service

FORT KNOX, Kentucky — More than 200,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers who have active duty training (ADT), active duty special work (ADSW), or active duty operational support-Reserve Component (ADOS-RC) service after Sept. 10, 2001, may now be eligible for the Post 9/11 GI Bill (PGIB) and for the Transfer of Education Benefits (TEB).

Beginning Oct. 1, 2016, U.S. Army Human Resources Command began recognizing ADT, ADSW, and ADOS-RC performed after Sept. 10, 2001, as qualifying service for the PGIB and TEB. Previous interpretation of this law, included 10 USC 12301(d) mobilization, contingency, ADOS active component, and contingency operations-ADOS-AC service only.

Under this change in interpretation, more Soldiers and veterans may be eligible for the PGIB and TEB.

According to Public Laws 110-252 and 111-377, the following service performed honorably after Sept. 10, 2001 qualifies for PGIB and TEB:

Regular component service.

Service performed by Reserve Component service members under 10 USC Sections 688, 12301(a), 12301(d), 12301(g), 12302, and 12304.

Service performed by active Guard/Reserve Soldiers under title 10 with the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and equivalent for the U.S. Navy Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Service performed by Army National Guard and Air National Guard service members under 32 USC Section 502(f) as active Guard/Reserve, or between Sept. 11, 2001, and May 31, 2002, for Operation Noble Eagle

Soldier eligibility requires a minimum of 90 qualifying days of stated service after Sept. 10, 2001. Transferring education benefits to dependents requires the Soldier to be PGIB eligible, have at least six years (50+ points/year) of service, and have no negative action flag. They must also commit to a four-year service obligation from the TEB request date.

Soldiers may review their orders for the above Title 10 and Title 32 authorities and their DD Forms 214 to determine whether they have qualifying service. Soldiers can review their ADT, ADSW, and ADOS-RC in the Reserve Component Manpower System Self-Service site at https://selfservice.rcms.usar.army.mil/.

They should not provide orders to the HRC Education Incentives Team. For records updates contact your Unit Administrator or Reserve Personnel Administration Center.

(Editor’s note: Embrey is the team lead, Army HRC GI Bill.)

• More Online

Anyone wanting to verify the status of their PGIB eligibility may visit eBenefits at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits/manage/education.

For more information on how to submit a PGIB request, contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

For more details, see Military Personnel (MILPER) Message 17-059 on the HRC website at www.hrc.army.mil and http://go.usa.gov/xX3dZ.

