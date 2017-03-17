8th TSC, USARHAW honor civilians of the quarter 

Story and photos by

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S. Army Hawaii held a ceremony honoring the Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) winners and Civilian of the Year (COY) awardees, March 8, at the Post Conference Room, here.

The COQ and the COY programs create interest and stimulate a healthy competitive spirit among Department of the Army civilians while providing suitable recognition and reward for individuals who possess superior work performance.

Out of five civilians awarded, three were from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command: Clyde Rockett, a safety specialist with 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th TSC; Jerry Pasamonte, a budget analyst with the 8th TSC’s G8; and Yanyan Huang, an inventory management specialist with 8th TSC’s Support Operations Munitions Section.

“I’m surprised yet very proud,” Huang said, “but honestly, it is already a great honor just to be nominated. I really appreciate that my leadership took the time to recognize us.”

Rockett was awarded the Civilian of the Quarter for his work with the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, Directorate of Public Works and with his brigade’s subordinate units in creating a safer environment within the brigade’s footprint and in the field.

Pasamonte was awarded the Civilian of the Quarter for developing training programs in the areas of the Government Travel Charge Card and Defense Travel System for personnel within the 8th TSC and scheduling sessions around the needs of customers at both Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter.

Huang was awarded the Civilian of the Quarter and Civilian of the Year for leading a small team in analyzing thousands of lines of Class V (Ammunition) requirements for U.S. Army Pacific units, leading a team at the Missile Distribution Planning Conference for the 8th TSC and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in transportation cost avoidance.

“It’s humbling to be recognized as such, but this award accompanies responsibilities to work harder and continue supporting the Army’s mission,” Pasamonte said. “The award gives me a confirmation that I comply with fiscal regulation, laws, policies and guidance as a budget analyst.”

“I think most of us are and will continue to do the job regardless; the award just solidifies it,” Huang said. “By publicly recognizing the civilian workforce, it will encourage an even more positive and productive workforce.”

Category: Leadership, News, Observances