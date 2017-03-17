Army announces annual environmental award winners

Hawaii Army National Guard wins sustainability

Army News Service

News Release

The Army recently announced the winners of the Fiscal Year 2016 Secretary of the Army Environmental Awards. Five installations and three teams will receive the highest honor in the field of environmental science and sustainability conferred by the Army.

“These awardees clearly demonstrate how fully engaged leadership, coupled with sound environmental practices and innovative approaches, can directly enhance Army readiness,” said Eugene Collins, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health.

This year’s nominations include a wide variety of winning solutions, ranging from alternative remediation strategies for accelerated cleanup to innovative land and pest management practices, all demonstrating mission-enhancing environmental stewardship.”

Congratulations to the Army’s fiscal year 2016 award winners:

•Sustainability (non-industrial category), Hawaii Army National Guard, Honolulu, Hawaii.

•Natural Resources Conservation (large installation category), Minnesota Army National Guard, Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minnesota.

•Cultural Resources Management (small installation category), Virginia Army National Guard, Camp Pendleton, Blackstone, Virginia.

•Environmental Quality (overseas installation category), U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Germany.

•Environmental Restoration (installation category), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

•Cultural Resources Management (team or individual category), Alabama Army National Guard, Montgomery, Alabama.

•Sustainability (team or individual category), Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

•Environmental Excellence in Weapon System Acquisition (small program), Army Research Laboratory Wash Primer Replacement Team, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

These winners will represent the Army at the Secretary of Defense competition later this year.

(Editor’s note: Article from Army Environmental Command Public Affairs.)

Category: Army News Service, Leadership, News, Safety, Sustainability