Clinic gets latest LPD from retired major general

1st Lt. Jason Kilgore

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Deydre Teyhen, commander of the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Schofield Barracks (USAHC-SB), hosted retired Maj. Gen. David Rubenstein, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, to discuss the importance of an organization’s mission, vision and values with the USAHC-SB staff.

The major general also spent time with senior leaders talking about leadership, mentorship and coaching.

Rubenstein gave the audience great advice that led him to higher levels within the Army.

“Good leaders describe an end state and let good people go to work,” he explained.

He humbly attributed his success to the Soldiers he had previously served with, giving the credit to his “good people.”

“Serving under Rubenstein, to have him as a mentor, was truly a blessing. He consistently led by example and assumed risk to allow Soldiers to train at a higher level than before,” said Teyhen, once a subordinate of Rubenstein. “This allowed us to go above and beyond expectations and continue to improve our quality of care.”

Teyhen remembers that Rubenstein always welcomed new, creative and unique training opportunities. He once signed off on the risk management form allowing a CH 47 to sling load its maximum capacity, a request that previous commanders had denied.

During his discussion with the entire staff, he mainly focused on prioritizing the organization’s mission, vision and values, and explained how they are supported by personal mission, vision and values.

“To meet the many challenges that we face, we as leaders, must lead others to achieving the organization’s mission, vision and values,” Rubenstein stated.

Three tenants are vital in the success of any mission, he said. Without good leadership, and the ability to motivate one’s subordinates to become “good people,” the mission is destined to fail.

Rubenstein ended his discussion with a final thought on being a leader: “To lead others, a leader must lead one’s self.”

Rubenstein was the commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School and, concurrently, the chief of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. His previous positions were the Army Deputy Surgeon General, and before that, the commanding general of Europe Regional Medical Command and command surgeon for the U.S. Army Europe and the 7th Army.

His commands included the 30th Medical Brigade; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; 21st Combat Support Hospital, Task Force Med Eagle (while deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina); 18th Surgical Hospital (MASH); and Headquarters Company, 307th Medical Battalion (Airborne), 82nd Airborne Division.

