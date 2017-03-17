RHC-P leads facilitation of NIMS workshop at MEDCOM

Story and photo by

Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Regional Health Command-Pacific, or RHC-P, carries on its tradition of excellence by being the first organization in the active Army to independently, without on-site assistance from the Center for the Army Profession and Ethics (CAPE) and Army Research Institute (ARI) to implement the “Not in My Squad” (NIMS) workshop.

RHC-P’s regional program manager, Master Sgt. Kevin Edmondson, also met another significant milestone recently. He was the lead facilitator during the Army Medicine (AMEDD) level workshop. Edmondson, along with RHC-P facilitators, worked alongside Sgt. Maj. Wendell Mullen, AMEDD’s SHARP program manager, who led the workshop.

“When I first participated in the NIMS workshop in 2016, I had no idea it would grow into the accomplishment it has become for the region,” stated Edmondson, RHC-P’s SHARP program manager. “After assisting with the facilitation of a NIMS workshop for the 25th Infantry Division, myself and RHC-P’s leadership team saw the benefits of bringing the NIMS program to all direct reporting units in the region.”

The mission of the NIMS workshop is to help junior NCOs assess the state of mutual trust and cohesion within their squads and teams, as well as gain situational understanding in an effort to build and improve dignity, respect and inclusion.

“The workshop allows NCOs an opportunity to talk about the challenges they face while building and maintaining a positive climate on their teams and squads,” explained Edmondson.

Participants gathered from nearly every geographical location in the Army. In attendance at the workshop session that took place March 1-3, in San Antonio, Texas, were 28 NCOs in the rank of sergeant through sergeant first class, from several different military occupational specialties (MOS).

Edmondson’s team of RHC-P assigned facilitators included Master Sgt. Teresa Wilson-Mitchell, Sgt. 1st Class Kristen Stall, Staff Sgt. India Marquez, Staff Sgt. Dawn Irvine and Staff Sgt. Trisha Ronk. The team of facilitators was chosen because of their previous experience and participation with the NIMS workshop.

During the three-day workshop, participants discuss topics ranging from the role of squad leaders in building unit climate, how leaders build and maintain positive unit climates and building an Army-wide culture of dignity, respect, inclusion and trust. NIMS participants also worked collaboratively to provide command level leadership feedback from the group discussions, so they can impact change when and where feasible.

As Edmondson reflected on his role as the region’s program coordinator, he reflected on his personal goals as a Soldier.

“For years, growing up in the Army, I always heard and often said, if I ever get to a rank where I can influence change, I will,” said Edmondson. “This workshop empowers the most junior NCOs to implement change. They no longer need to reach the rank of sergeant major or be a command sergeant major to do so. This is their opportunity to shape the Army, and Army Medicine, for years to come.”

Edmondson and his team will continue conducting the NIMS workshops around the region at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in March and at Camp Zama, Japan, and U.S. Army Garrison-Yongsan in June.

Category: Education, Leadership, News, SHARP, Take a Stand!