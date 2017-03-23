Community Calendar



24 / Friday

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii — The water park is open daily during Spring Break, through April 2, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s offering a free upgrade to a Gold Pass ($25 value) on season passes purchased by April 2.

It will hold a free Easter Egg Hunt on April 16. For more details, call 674-WAVE (9283) or visit www.wetnwildhawaii.com.

Santana — Tickets are now on sale for the legendary performer’s concert, 8 p.m., April 30, at the Neal Blaisdell Center Arena. Tickets are $59-$159 at ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

Contemporary Shakuhachi Music — Members of the world renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam take their talent of performing in a large ensemble to a smaller, more intimate space at the Orvis Auditorum at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. This mixed string and wind chamber ensemble enjoys creating inspiring synergy while connecting with audiences.

At 6:30 p.m. is a pre-concert talk, and the performance is at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at $45 general admission, $20 students.

Call 956-8246 or visit honoluluchambermusicseries.org/current-season/.

The Machine Inside: Biomechanics — Shrimp that can break through glass? Spider webs that are stronger than steel? Find out why every living thing – including humans – is a machine built to survive, move, discover.

This exhibit is available at Bishop Museum through Sept. 4, in the Castle Memorial Building. For more details, visit www.bishopmuseum.org.

Annual Prince Kuhio Day Celebration in Waikiki — Hilton Waikiki Beach hotel is celebrating the life of one of Hawaii’s most beloved royal figures, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole, with a free event featuring hula and song. This annual event will take place in the hotel’s lobby from 11 a.m. to noon and is free to hotel guests and the public.

Hilton Waikiki Beach is located on 2500 Kuhio Ave. Visit www.hiltonwaikikibeach.com.

25 / Saturday

Prince Kuhio Hoolualea/Hoikeike — The Hoolaulea and Hoikeike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Kapiolani Park Bandstand on 2686 Kalakaua Ave., features native Hawaiian arts and crafts, exhibits by various Native Hawaiian organizations and businesses. Visit princekuhiofestival.org.

A parade through Waikiki, which begins at 10 a.m., ends at Kapiolani Park.

Bonnie Raitt — Grammy winner performs her bluesy music at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m. Tickets run $59.50-$100 at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

‘Aha Mele at Waimea Valley — A free afternoon of live local Hawaiian music at Waimea Valley from noon-3 p.m. in Pikake Pavilion. Performances include the Sundown Band, Del Beazley and Teresa Bright.

Waimea Valley is located at 59-864 Kamehameha Hwy., in Haleiwa. Free parking is available to Waimea Valley guests. For more details, email info@waimeavalley.net or visit www.waimeavalley.net.

26 / Saturday

Adam Sandler — “Saturday Night Live” veteran is joined by David Spade and Rob Schneider for the “Sandy Wexler Here Comes the Funny Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Blaisdell Arena.

Waikiki Aquarium To Seal-A-Brate 113th Birthday — The aquarium’s birthday is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its location on 2777 Kalakaua Ave. Activities will include a Humuhumunukunukuapuaa hat activity, invasive algae cleanup, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration monk seal field camp, performances from Iolani Jazz Band, birthday cake and more.

Admission is $6 per adult and free for kids 12 and under. For details, including membership, call 923-9741 or visit www.waikikiaquarium.org.

28 / Tuesday

Puppets & Cultures — A lecture on puppets and cultures is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. at the Hawaii State Art Museum, on 250 South Hotel St. Bonnie Kim will share stories of exploring the cultures of the world through creating and performing with puppets and masks.

Museum galleries will be open; admission is always free. Visit sfca.hawaii.gov/blog/ai1ec_event/art-lunch-save-the-date-4/?instance_id=1191. contact Mamiko Carroll at 586-0305.

Category: Calendar