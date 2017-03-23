Daddy Boot Camp: Dads (& moms) learn how to swaddle, and more …

Story and photos by

Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Parents-to-be may have many questions before, during and after pregnancy.

Will my baby be OK meeting the family pet? What is labor like? What do I do if my baby is crying? When can I take my baby on an airplane?

Army Community Service offers Daddy Boot Camp to help answer many of these questions. The class is held on the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 2091.

Active duty service members, Department of Defense civilians and their family members are eligible for this free class. Parents who have already had their first child and want to attend the class as a refresher may do so, too.

The class includes a slide presentation, videos and hands-on activities. It covers various topics, such as pre- and post-delivery, how to change diapers and tips for calming a crying baby. Some parents return to the class as volunteers after their baby is born to share experiences with attendees.

“Sharing of experiences is an added value to the whole class,” said Aimee Henson, the team lead supervisor for the Family Advocacy Program and Education at ACS.

Henson acts as the facilitator for Daddy Boot Camp classes. She said two of the topics fathers have been most interested in are swaddling and changing diapers.

Audrey Pearce attended the class with her husband. The couple had come to ACS to find out about classes such as breastfeeding when they found out about Daddy Boot Camp. They are expecting their first child.

“I just wanted to make him wear the empathy belly,” Pearce said, laughing.

The men received the opportunity to wear an empathy belly, which is a weighted vest that simulates the appearance and feel of pregnancy. The men alternated wearing the belly during the class, and they also attempted to pick up objects from the floor while wearing the vest.

“There’s lots of good tips and tricks to get the baby to stop crying and all that,” said Sgt. Wayland Pearce, a unit supply specialist with 73rd Signal Company.

Sgt. Craig Payne, a cannon crewmember with 2nd Bn., 11th Field Artillery Regiment, is expecting his first child, but has had some experience helping care for his 4-month-old niece and his friends’ 3-month-old child.

He said there was a lot of new information that he learned during the class, such as caring for his wife during the nine months of pregnancy. He said it was good to have volunteers who’ve had at least one child attending the class.

Attendees received a tote bag with various items for their new arrival. Items included a rubber duckie that helped test water temperature for a bath, safety devices, a diaper genie, and a copy of What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

Other Classes

ACS offers other parenting classes in addition to Daddy Boot Camp. During Play Mornings at ACS, parents can discuss parenting, and their infants and toddlers can play with each other. The next Play Mornings is scheduled at ACS on March 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Also, in Parenting 101, attendees can get more insights about parenting. Parenting 101 is scheduled for April 14 from noon to 1 p.m.

More Online

For more information about Daddy Boot Camp, call 655-4ACS (4227), or visit www.himwr.com/ACS and choose “Class Calendar” for registration.

