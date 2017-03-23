Fort Shafter holds USARPAC’s first-ever Prayer Breakfast

Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific attended Fort Shafter’s first-ever prayer breakfast, Tuesday morning, bow their heads for the invocation by Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Southard, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion chaplain. The emphasis of the meeting was resilience and spiritual fitness and the guest speaker, U.S. Navy Chaplain (Capt.), Mark Hendricks, Forces Chaplain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shared his message, which came from Proverbs 3:1-6, “Wisdom Bestows Well-Being.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, USARPAC Public Affairs)
Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough
U.S. Army Pacific-Public Affairs
FORT SHAFTER — Soldiers from U.S. Army-Pacific attended Fort Shafter’s first-ever prayer breakfast, Tuesday morning, with the emphasis on resilience and spiritual fitness.
“I’m very glad we’re doing this here this morning and starting this tradition here that’s been going on elsewhere (on the island),” said Gen. Robert B. Brown, USARPAC commanding general.
While those in attendance enjoyed a hot breakfast, guest speaker Navy Chaplain (Capt.) Mark Hendricks, Forces Chaplain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shared his message, which came from Proverbs 3:1-6, “Wisdom Bestows Well-Being.”
“Our purpose here this morning is to build resilient Soldiers, resilient families, resilient civilians, and to have spiritual fitness in our lives; that’s why we started doing these USARPAC spiritual fitness prayer breakfasts,” said Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) John Grauer, USARPAC deputy command chaplain.
In attendance were the USARPAC commanding general (Brown); the USARPAC chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Mark J. O’Neil; the USARPAC deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. Roger Noble; the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander and sergeant major, as well as staff and Soldiers from Headquarters and Operations companies.
The event offered USARPAC Soldiers the opportunity to not only eat and fellowship together, but to also learn and grow spiritually.
“It was something new for me,” said Spc. Brice Colligan, who serves as a training room clerk with Headquarters Support Co., HHBn. “The guest speaker’s message (about resilience) expanded my mind and opened it to different ways of dealing with my problems.”
