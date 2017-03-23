News Briefs: March 24, 2017

28 / Monday

HSO — The Schofield Barracks Housing Service Office will not conduct a “departure” brief on March 28 due to an official Directorate of Public Works function. HSO will resume a normal “arrival” briefing at 9 a.m. on March 28.

Level K Military Knowledge — A two-day class (second class is at same time and place on Monday, March 28) focusing on military and Army programs. It will go over acronyms, community resources and personal and family preparedness, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Schofield Barracks NCO Academy.

April

21 / Friday

Volunteer Recognition — The 2017 U.S. Army Hawaii Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will be held April 21. Don’t miss the chance to nominate your organization’s volunteers to be recognized at this event. Information and nomination forms can be found at https://hawaii.armymwr.com/pacific/hawaii/programs/army-volunteer-corps.

May

17 / Wednesday

Education Fair — Attend the next Education Fair at the Schofield Barracks Education Center, Bldg. 560 Lobby Area, Yano Hall, 1565 Kolekole Ave., on Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several colleges will be participating.

Ongoing

USARPAC Survey — The U.S. Army-Pacific Inspector General’s Office would like to afford all leaders and Department of the Army civilians assigned to USARPAC the opportunity to participate in the Army Leader Development inspection. If you are an E5 and above or GS-8 and above, please complete a confidential 1-2 minute survey at ???.

Use your email credentials from a CAC enabled computer to log on. The survey is available through April 15.

CRGs — What are Community Resource Guides? Well, they’re one-stop shopping for Soldiers, civilians, family members and retirees. They’re a comprehensive inventory of programs and services in the medical, mission and garrison organizations.

Plus, the CRG is searchable, interactive, web-based and mobile-friendly. See what I’m talking about at https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil.

Visit https://crg.amedd.army.mil and https://www.army.mil/article/181188/ for more details.

Tax Center — The Schofield Barracks Tax Center is now opens for authorized patrons. Hours of operation follow:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Thursday at 1-4 p.m.

Saturday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

The Tax Center is located in Trailer 1, Grimes Street (across from Hamilton Field). Appointments are necessary; call 655-1040.

Walk-ins are permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

DPW — The Directorate of Public Works (Wheeler, Bldg. 104) will operate on the following temporary hours until further notice:

Office hours of Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 656-1275.

After Hours of Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., for emergency calls only, including all weekends and holidays.

Call the Installations Operation Center, or IOC, at 656-3272.

Text Aloha — Are you feeling lonely? Angry? Just need to talk to someone?

Call 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255,or

Text “Aloha” to 741741, or

Visit crisistextline.org.

Someone is always available to help you!

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office has reduced services to Wednesdays only. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30 to 11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments.

Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon till 3:30 p.m.

Prescriptions — Did you know that the post pharmacy will take back your expired prescriptions free of charge? Pick up an envelope at the pharmacy for disposal. Call 433-8421 or 433-8425 for more details.

Text 911 — New technology has really improved our emergency response capability. If you cannot provide a voice (or telephone) call to 911 during an emergency, now you can use your cell phone! Visit www.hawaiitextto911.com.

Fingerprinting — Digital fingerprinting services are available, weekdays, at the locations and times following.

Schofield Barracks: Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438.

Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438. Fort Shafter: Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092.

Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092. Wheeler Army Airfield: Child-Related Services, Bldg. 682, Rm. 104, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for child-related actions, volunteers and NAF actions. Call 656-1335/1320/1332.

SB HSO — Changes were made to the Schofield Barracks Housing Services Office procedures and operations regarding Temporary Lodging Allowance, or TLA certificates. Group briefings are held daily, and personnel must arrive on time. Call 655-3076 for more details.

Email DPW Work Orders —To free up phone lines for emergencies, the Directorate of Public Works is asking the community to submit non-emergency work-repair orders via email. Download a Microsoft Word version of DPW’s Demand Maintenance Order Form on the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii website (https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/dpw/default.htm). The completed form may then be emailed to usarmy.wheeler.id-pacific.list.dpw-demand-maintenance-orders@mail.mil.

For emergencies, such as widespread power outages, overflowing toilets and Priority 1 air-conditioning failures, call the Installation Operations Center at 656-3272.

Online Romance Scams — Internet scams involving impersonation fraud in which criminals promise true love, dubbed “romance scams,” are being perpetrated on social media and dating websites. Online criminals have been using online photographs and names of unsuspecting U.S. Soldiers to build false identities. The criminals then use those identities to pretend to be U.S. Soldiers to steal money from their civilian victims.

Become more aware. See details at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2017-02-09/?s_cid=standto.

IRS — Watch to see when you will get your Internal Revenue Service refund at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnC8tt1wdhI.

TSP — Federal employees who participate in the Thrift Savings Plan and who will turn age 50 during the year are eligible to make TSP catch-up contributions, i.e., supplemental tax-deferred contributions, to the TSP beyond the maximum amount they can contribute through regular contributions. Visit www.tsp.gov/ for more details.

A/C and DPW — The garrison’s Directorate of Public Works strives to provide timely responses to air conditioning work orders despite increased system failures during the warm season and severe staffing shortages. Your continued patience with A/C repairs is greatly appreciated.

Please help DPW by accurately describing your A/C failure and level of urgency, so that it may devote precious resources to the most critical cooling outages. Intentionally elevating the criticality of a cooling outage results in diversion of precious resources away from the true emergencies and overall delays for all work orders.

DPW A/C techs have been instructed to leave the work site if the work priority of a failed cooling unit is misrepresented. If you have a Demand Maintenance Order number, then DPW is aware of your situation and will work relentlessly within its operational constraints to get your system repaired based on priorities.

The DPW work order desk will provide statuses upon request after 10 days since the order was submitted. Thanks for your continued patience and cooperation.

