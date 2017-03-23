TAMC partners with UH-Manoa for Career Fair

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center

Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Tripler Army Medical Center’s Industrial Hygiene Service participated in a career fair with its partner school, the University of Hawaii, in order to recruit local college graduates to fill industrial hygienist positions at Tripler and the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks.

During the career fair, industrial hygienist personnel at the Tripler booth initiated one-on-one conversations and passed out informative trifolds to students and graduates interested in learning more about career opportunities within industrial hygiene and preventive medicine.

Thirty prospective candidates were identified, as well as two who signed up as Red Cross volunteers.

Participation in venues such as the UH career fair allows Tripler to recruit local talent and showcase the various professional career opportunities existing within Army medicine.

Category: Community