Traffic Report

March

24 / Friday

McCornack Road — Street parking stalls along McCornack Road, north of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, Schofield Barracks, will be closed through March 28 to install a 25-foot dust fence along the perimeter of the U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB parking structure construction project. Pedestrian traffic will be prohibited from accessing or passing through these parking stalls. Signs will be posted to redirect pedestrians, and appropriate signs and cones will be placed to close the necessary stalls.

Bike Lane – City crews are constructing a protected bike lane on South Street in Honolulu, scheduled to open in May. The lane will protect bicyclists with delineators and lane markings and provide a safe mauka-makai connection between the King Street protected bike lane and Kaka‘ako.

The new lane will allow bicyclists to travel mauka and makai on the Ewa side of South Street from King Street to Pohukaina Street.

From Pokukaina Street to Ala Moana Boulevard, a traditional bike lane will be painted on both sides of the street. The makai-bound lane will allow bicyclists to continue to Ala Moana Boulevard and Forrest Avenue in Kaka‘ako Makai with connections to Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin, and Ala Moana Beach Park. The mauka-bound lane will have a “bike box” at Pohukaina Street to allow cyclists to safely cross into the protected lane.

30 / Thursday

Half of Generals Loop, Charlston & Jecelin Streets, B Quad Outage — The locations listed will be without power on Thursday, March 30th, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other locations could be impacted and the scheduled outage may require more time, dependent upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a B Quad renovation project.

April

3 / Monday

McNair Gate — There will be a road closure at the entrance of McNair Gate at the intersection of McCornack Road at Wilikina Drive, Schofield Barracks, to work on the installation of a new sewer line.

In addition, the intersections of Ayers Avenue and McMahon Road, and McCornack Road and Waianae Avenue, will also be closed to prevent access exiting McNair Gate.

Construction on this area will begin on Monday, April 3rd through June 30th, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday.

Gate to access Schofield Barracks are open as follow:

Lyman Gate, open 24/7.

Foote Gate, open 24/7.

MaComb Gate, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

8 / Saturday

WAAF Outage — Buildings 204, 210, 218, 300 and 310 on Wheeler Army Airfield will have a scheduled power outage on April 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The time and locations are a best guestimate since field conditions may increase the time. The outage is required to perform electrical maintenance.

Ongoing

Montgomery Road — A partial road closure continues through today (March 17) at Montgomery Road, near Bldgs. 334 & 339, for utility installation. The area near the Bldg. 334 parking lot at the intersection of Montgomery and Wright roads will be restricted to local traffic only for Bldg. 334 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The work will occupy the intersection from Wright and Montgomery roads to Bennet Road.

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms will be conducting one-lane road closures 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, through July 28 along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator.

The extension of this traffic control plan is the result of recent changes to a new storm water containment basin at the new box culvert headwall by the flight simulator and the restoration of Airdrome Road paving into Flight Sim.

There will be continued striping repairs resulting from recent sanitary and utility installations.

B Quad Road Closure — Additional work on the B Quad Barracks renovation may require road closures on Waianae Avenue South on Schofield Barracks through March 23. When closures are required, the contractor will post appropriate signs and barriers. Traffic flow will be restored during non-working hours.

Wisser Road — Richardson Theater (Phase-1, Area A) will be closed through today (March 17, 24 hours) for the connection of a new water main line; however, construction fronting the theater, Wisser Road, Strong Street and the parking lot adjacent to the theater will be fully accessible to standard traffic flow.

Intermittent road closures are at Wisser Road, in the vicinity of the theater, Bldg. 500 (Phase-1 Areas A-B), from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., weekdays, excluding holidays, through March 17. Also, intermittent closures between Funston Road and Pierce Street (Phase-1 Areas A-B) are at the same time frame.

The intersection of Strong and Casey streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Adjacent parking lots will remain accessible by means of Casey Street.

Westbound traffic on Wisser Road heading towards Funston Road will be detoured through Pierce Street. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road heading towards the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Bonney Loop.

Likelike — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists of nighttime closures on the Likelike Highway through March 2017 for replacement of Wilson Tunnel lighting.

Lane closures are as follows:

Kaneohe-bound. Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Honolulu-bound. Closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Roadwork updates are posted on the HDOT at http://hidot.hawaii.gov.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

Macomb/McNair Gate — McNair Gate is moving in a double-inbound traffic pattern from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and is closed to outbound traffic during that time.

Macomb Gate hours of operation have changed to 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Macomb Gate will continue to be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Use McNair Gate or Lyman Gate for 24/7 access to the installation, or Foote Gate for access between 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Here is the listing for gates at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield:

Foote Gate: 5 a.m-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kawamura Gate: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kunia Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

Lyman Gate (required gate for all visitors): 24 hours, seven days per week.

Macomb Gate: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday-Friday for two-way traffic; 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday for outbound traffic. Closed weekends and federal holidays.

McNair Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

McNair Gate: Two lanes will be open for inbound traffic and closed to outbound traffic 5-6:30 a.m., Monday-Friday (except weekends, federal holidays and 25th Infantry Division training holidays).

