Traffic Report
24/Friday
McCornack Road — Street parking stalls along McCornack Road, north of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, Schofield Barracks, will be closed through March 28 to install a 25- foot dust fence along the perimeter of the U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB parking structure construction project. Pedestrian traffic will be prohibited from accessing or passing through these parking stalls. Signs will be posted to redirect pedestrians, and appropri- ate signs and cones will be placed to close the necessary stalls.
Bike Lane — City crews are constructing a protected bike lane on South Street in Honolulu, scheduled to open in May. The lane will protect bicyclists with delineators and lane markings and provide a safe mauka-makai connection between the King Street protected bike lane and Kaka‘ako.
The new lane will allow bicyclists to travel mauka and makai on the Ewa side of South Street from King Street to Pohukaina Street.
From Pokukaina Street to Ala Moana Boulevard, a traditional bike lane will be painted on both sides of the street. The makai-bound lane will allow bicyclists to continue to Ala Moana Boulevard and Forrest Avenue in Kaka‘ako Makai with connections to Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin, and Ala Moana Beach Park. The mauka-bound lane will have a “bike box” at Pohukaina Street to allow cyclists to safely cross into the protected lane.
30 / Thursday
Half of Generals Loop, Charlton & Jecelin Streets, B Quad Outage — The locations listed will be without power on Thursday, March 30, from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Other locations could be impacted and the scheduled outage may require more time, dependent upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a B Quad renovation project.
April
3 / Monday
McNair Gate — There will be a road closure at the entrance of McNair Gate at the intersection of McCornack Road at Wilikina Drive, Schofield Barracks, to work on the installation of a new sewer line.
In addition, the intersections of Ayers Avenue and McMahon Road, and McCornack Road and Waianae Avenue, will also be closed to prevent access exiting McNair Gate.
Construction on this area will begin on Monday, April 3rd through June 30, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Gate to access Schofield Barracks are open as follows:
•Lyman Gate, open 24/7.
•Foote Gate, open 24/7.
•Macomb Gate, 5 a.m.- 9p.m.
8 / Saturday
WAAF Outage — Buildings 204, 210, 218, 300 and 310 on Wheeler Army Airfield will have a scheduled power outage on April 8 from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The time and locations are a best guestimate.
