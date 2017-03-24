Traffic Report

24/Friday

McCornack Road — Street parking stalls along McCornack Road, north of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, Schofield Barracks, will be closed through March 28 to install a 25- foot dust fence along the perimeter of the U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB parking structure construction project. Pedestrian traffic will be prohibited from accessing or passing through these parking stalls. Signs will be posted to redirect pedestrians, and appropri- ate signs and cones will be placed to close the necessary stalls.

Bike Lane — City crews are constructing a protected bike lane on South Street in Honolulu, scheduled to open in May. The lane will protect bicyclists with delineators and lane markings and provide a safe mauka-makai connection between the King Street protected bike lane and Kaka‘ako.

The new lane will allow bicyclists to travel mauka and makai on the Ewa side of South Street from King Street to Pohukaina Street.

From Pokukaina Street to Ala Moana Boulevard, a traditional bike lane will be painted on both sides of the street. The makai-bound lane will allow bicyclists to continue to Ala Moana Boulevard and Forrest Avenue in Kaka‘ako Makai with connections to Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin, and Ala Moana Beach Park. The mauka-bound lane will have a “bike box” at Pohukaina Street to allow cyclists to safely cross into the protected lane.