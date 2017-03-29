Firefighters receive honors for saving lives

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Federal firefighters stationed here were recognized for their years of service and for saving lives while on call at an awards ceremony, here, Tuesday.

They received Years of Service awards and Lifesaving awards, and were honored for their accomplishments by by Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, and by Col. Stephen Dawson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

“When something happens, there are people who run away from it and people who run into it,” Cavoli told the awardees. “When the fire breaks out, you run in to it, and the amount of respect I have for people who do that is profound.

“So I thank you for your 30 years of service, your 20 years of service, your 10 years of service,” he continued. “I thank those of you who received a Lifesaving Award. What you do for us, your fellow citizens, and your fellow human beings, is a wonderful thing, and you’re an inspiration to all of us, and to me personally.”

Regional Fire Chief Gregg Moriguchi of the Federal Fire Department said he was proud to have the firefighters recognized by Cavoli and Dawson at the ceremony.

“We’re proud of all of the recipients, and this is a way of recognizing them for their accomplishments and service,” he said. “They’re humble and aren’t the type to talk about what they’ve achieved. If we didn’t say something to recognize them, they wouldn’t say anything either.”

The following individuals received Life Saving Awards at the ceremony:

Firefighter/paramedic Jonathan Rodriques

For successful life saving on Feb. 13, 2015, where as part of a team he performed life-saving care to a 5-month-old girl in respiratory distress, thereby saving her life.

Driver/operator Bryson Kawatomari

Firefighter Puni Puni

Firefighter Isaac Halama

For successful life saving operation on Sept. 21, 2016, when pre-hospital care was administered to a patient suffering from a cardiac arrest. The exceptional care provided by the responders directly contributed to saving the patient’s life.

Capt./EMT Raymond McGill

Lt./EMT Jonathan Powell

Firefighter/paramedic Jonathan Rodrigues

Firefighter/EMT Christopher Balmaceda

Firefigher/EMT Curtis Yoshikane

For successful life saving on Jan. 17, 2016, when they provided pre-hospital care to a drowning victim in cardiac arrest. The immediate care they provided directly contributed to saving the patient’s life.

