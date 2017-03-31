Commissary highlights MOMC with store savings offers

Defense Commissary Agency

News Release

FORT LEE, Virgina — Commissaries are observing April, the Month of the Military Child, with giveaways and savings for the entire family.

“At the Defense Commissary Agency, we do all we can to provide our military children and their families with significant savings on groceries and household items,” said Tracie Russ, DeCA’s sales director. “With events such as ProCamps and our ‘5-2-1-0’ nutritional message, we recognize the unique challenges our youth experience because of the demands of military life.”

DeCA’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with commissaries in April to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions.

•MOMC Education. Commissaries worldwide will use the Month of the Military Child to educate shoppers to encourage their children about healthier lifestyles. The “5-2-1-0” message remains the call to action: Eat five fruits and vegetables every day, limit recreational screen time to two hours or less daily, get one hour or more of physical activity every day and avoid all drinks with sugar.

Your local commissary may have commissary tours highlighting the nutritional value of fresh fruits and vegetables along with recipes, food sampling and giveaways. Check with your local commissary to find out when your child’s event takes place.

•Many camps, 30-day dash, three ways to win. Through April 15, almost 100 commissaries worldwide will have a chance to win a football ProCamp for their installation. Winning stateside installations will host a free, two-day football camp for military children, both boys and girls, in first through eighth grade.

Installation consideration to qualify for a camp is based on commissary sales of select items such as Tide, Pampers, Bounty, Charmin, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Crest and Gillette. Customers can vote for their installation at www.StartStrongPG.com or text their base name to 1-855-980-1999. Not all carriers support this service.

•NHL Sweepstakes. Kraft Heinz Company is offering shoppers a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the NHL Award Ceremony in June 2017 to be held in Las Vegas. In-store displays will announce the NHL “online” sweepstakes as well as offer great recipes. There will also be coupons available for $5 off five items on brands such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft, Velveeta and Planters, April 1-23.

•Support Fisher House. Overseas Service Corporation and their partners present the “Fisher House Theme Event,” a stateside-only sale to raise awareness and money for The Fisher House Organization.

The Fisher House is a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and Veterans Affairs medical centers. Look for special prices and coupons supported by a coupon flyer and mass displays in all stateside stores from participating manufacturers.

•NASCAR. The Clorox Company and Bush’s Best are teaming up with Kimberly Clark to host the 10th annual “Race for Savings” NASCAR-themed in-store sales event from April 10-23 stateside only. Patrons at participating stores can enter to win a NASCAR Memorial Day Race Package in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two grand prize race packages will be given away nationally. Each prize package includes airfare for two, hotel, race tickets for the Nextel Cup race as well as a $300 VISA cash card for meals and incidentals. Look for the special NASCAR/JTG Daugherty Racing displays on how to enter.

Commissary Online

Shoppers can find even more deals on DeCA’s website, www.commissaries.com

Category: Community