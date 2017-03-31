Community Calendar



31 / Friday

Blood, Sweat & Tears — Updated version of the Grammy-winning blend of rock and jazz performs through April 2, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at the Blue Note Hawaii. Visit bluenotehawaii.com or call 777-4890.

Red Cross Volunteers — The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB is looking for volunteers to assist patients in enrolling in Relay Health and Tricare Online, and to assist patients with locating the correct building for their appointments using our new lettering system. Visit www.redcross.org/local/hawaii and click on volunteer.

April

1 / Saturday

Pacific Aviation Museum Family Fun Day — This event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The museum will host a Kite Festival where families will learn about kite-making traditions in Hawaii and across the Pacific, experiment with the aerodynamics of kite design, and build and fly a kite on historic Ford Island. Free with museum admission and free to museum members. Advanced registration required. For more details, visit www.pacificaviationmuseum.org.

The Mom Made Market — Scheduled on both April 1 and 2 from 10-4 a.m. on 449 Cooke St. Come join the weekend of shopping local and supporting your local ladies while they fundraise for Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies.

There will be on-site shopping from more than 50 local vendors, food and entertainment for kiddos. Adults are $3; kids under 12 are free. Visit https://the-mom-made-market.ticketleap.com/the-mom-made-market-hawaii2017/, or contact Kimberly Cross at themommademarket@gmail.com.

2 / Sunday

Waikiki Artfest — The Waikiki Artfest is scheduled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Kapiolani Park, directly across from the entrance to the Honolulu Zoo. Admission is free. Artists will display their own artwork for sale, to include ceramics, glass, wood workers, jewelry of all kinds, fiber art, photography and fine art.

Enjoy some nice mellow Hawaiian music by Ryan Tang and some cool shave ice. Visit hotcrafts.net, or contact Nancy Calhoun at 696-6717 or tropicalcottons@aol.com.

7 / Friday

USAG-HI Town Hall — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii community members are invited to Sgt. Smith Theater, 1:30 p.m., for this special town hall meeting.

Kawaii Kon — This three-day convention at the Hawaii Convention Center, located on 1801 Kalakaua Ave., celebrates Japanese anime (cartoons), manga (comics) and all facets of Japanese culture.

A variety of events and activities are offered throughout the weekend, from video games, table top games, costume contests, thousands of manga to read, a talent-filled Artist Alley and more. Email info@kawaiikon.com.

First Friday: Partners in Time — The Hawai‘i State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., offers a free music event, 6-9 p.m., featuring music from the Balkans and the Near/Middle East, particularly Armenia, Turkey, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Greece.

First Friday is a downtown gallery walk held on the first Friday of every month. The art galleries and most shops stay open late, from 5-9 p.m., followed by a late night party at some of the trendiest, most popular bars in Honolulu. Visit www.firstfridayhawaii.com.

8 / Saturday

Healthy Kids Day — Bishop Museum will host kids for Healthy Kids Day, Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free for kama’aina and military families with valid ID, courtesy of the Armed Services YMCA. Register online at ymcahonolulu.org. Call 531-YMCA (9622) for more details.

Kolekole — The Schofield Barracks walking-hiking trail will be open this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9 – from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The trail is open to DOD ID cardholders and their guests. Call Range Control at 655-1434 if you have problems with gate access.

Ready, Set, GO: Design-Build-Draw — Remember building with blocks, just for the fun of it? On second Saturday at the Hawai’i State Art Museum, see how to take your construction to the next level and turn your 3-D “architecture” into an abstract 2-D masterpiece, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., while gallery hours for the museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown. Visit sfca.hawaii.gov.

Slow Art Day Tour — Museum guide and artist Emily McIlroy takes visitors on a slow tour, 10-11 a.m., of the Hawai‘i State Art Museum galleries, exploring different ways to look at and experience art. Tour and museum admission are free; however, space is limited.

The museum is located at 250 S. Hotel St. Call the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts at 586-0300 or email hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov to reserve a space. Visit slowartday.com.

Kapolei Commons Easter Egg Hunt — This annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m.-noon, located at 4450 Kapolei Parkway, is a free event for kids ages 2-10 with 10,000 eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, arts and crafts, carnival games, food and more. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.thekapoleicommons.com.

9 / Sunday

The Hapalua — This half-marathon begins at 6 a.m. at Kapiolani Park, located on 2805 Monsarrat Ave. and travels from Waikiki to downtown Honolulu and back.

Visit thehapalua.com or email info@honolulumarathon.org. Find additional information in the story on page B-3.

15 / Saturday

Wahiawa’s Free Spring Festival of Fun — Scheduled from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wahiawa Shopping Center and Wahiawa Town Center Longs Parking with keiki rides, carnival games, Easter Bunny photos and more. An egg hunt will be available for ages 3-10 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Call 221-2774.

18 / Tuesday

Facebook Town Hall — Communicate with U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii senior leadership, 6-7:30 p.m., and share issues, and attaboys, too, about USAG-HI at www.facebook.com/usaghawaii/. Go to “Events” for April 18th. Tell us what you think.

Scavenger Hunts — The libraries will promote books on preventing sexual harassment in April. Pick up a score sheet on Tuesday, April 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at either the FS Library or SB Sgt. Yano Library. Visit both libraries for maximum points. Prizes go to 1st through 3rd winners with the most correct answers.

In addition, the SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention) program manager will hold a scavenger hunt to observe Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. Do you have a sexual harassment or assault issue? Call the hotline at 655-9474. Call the Defense Helpline at 877-995-5247.

