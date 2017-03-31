Footsteps in Faith: Beware when ‘pride’ becomes stress

Chaplain (Maj.) Jeremy Blanford

25th Infantry Division, Family Life Chaplain

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “Pride comes before destruction and an arrogant spirit before a fall.”

Everywhere I turn these days, some sociologist is spouting a lack of self-esteem as the foundational problem among youth today. It has become, in a sense, a one-size-fits-all excuse for rebellious behavior and poor life choices.

As a result, organizations across the country have adapted educational and training guidance in an effort to raise self-esteem among their students.

Accountability?

No longer are individuals held accountable for their own actions, but rather excused and exempted from the standard. I submit to you that our cultural woes do not flow from a lack of self-esteem, but instead from a deluge of it.

We are raising a Burger King generation that expects it “their way, right away.”

This pride is at the root of most of our daily stresses, and is the catalyst that drives much of our emotional and mental anguish. We too often think we are above turmoil and suffering, that we shouldn’t have to endure the problems of life, that we should be able to do as we please, when we please, without regard to rule or standard.

In this way “morality” – our rules for living – has become subjective. We live in an à la carte world that allows the individual to choose what is right and wrong for themselves, “my truth” as opposed to the “the truth”.

Pride pitfalls

We are cautioned about the effects of pride throughout the Scriptures to not think more highly of ourselves than we ought to think, but to be sensible in our self-assessment. None of us is above trial. No one is exempt from hard and challenging times.

Be encouraged that everyone shares, in some measure, the difficulties of life. Learn to lean on one another, supporting each other, and growing from each encounter and experience.

Pride is thinking that you can somehow control life. In reality, the vast majority of things we experience are outside of our control. Life is a roller coaster of events. Your choices do have an impact; take responsibility for them. But recognize that sometimes you are just a passenger.

You can buckle up and enjoy the ride of your life, through the twists and turns and ups and downs, or you can be dragged along kicking and screaming. In either case, we all experience the same ride, only some of us enjoy it more.

Take pride in your work, in yourself, in your life. It is a tool that motivates us to excel, to do what we need to do and to do it to the best of our ability. However, be careful that your tool doesn’t become your master and cause you to stumble and fall.

This is a true saying, “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, but whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

Category: Footsteps in Faith