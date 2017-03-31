MWR Briefs



31 / Friday

Pay Day Scramble — Held at Fort Shafter Nagorski Golf Course. Tournament fee is $5, in addition to standard cart and green fees. Teams of four and singles welcomed. Call 438-9857.

Family Readiness Liaison — Learn to assist with the operational, logistical and administrative aspects of the FRG in this class held at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 655-4227.

SB Hawaiian Lunch — Held at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $14.95 per person. Call 655-4466.

FS Hawaiian Lunch — Held at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for $14.96. Call 438-1974.

Right Arm Night — Enjoy a night of camaraderie at SB Nehelani starting at 5 p.m. Call 655-4466.

BOSS Movie Night — Register for “Ghost in the Shell” at Tropics or call 352-223-6370.

Leilehua Concert Series — Enjoy live music from Darren Benitez from 6-8 p.m. at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. Call 655-4653.

April

1 / Saturday

Month of the Military Child Scavenger Hunt — Spring into action at SB Sgt. Yano Library for our scavenger hunt. Scour the library through the month of April for signs of spring. Find them all and get a prize. Available while supplies last. Call 655-8002.

FS Nagorski Golf Course — Free cart rental and greens fee for your military child between the age of 7-17 with the purchase of one regular rate adult cart rental and greens fee. Call 438-9587.

ReBall — An open play activity held at SB Outdoor Recreation from 12-3 p.m. for $12/person. Markers (outside markers are not allowed) and masks provided. Wear protective clothing and bring water and snacks. Call 655-0143.

BOSS Call of Duty Tournament — Held at SB Tropics Recreation Center. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370 for more information about the event.

2 / Sunday

BOSS Trip Manoa Falls — Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

Sunday Brunch — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hale Ikena, located on Morton Drive, Bldg. 711. Indulge yourself with made-to-order omelets, roasted prime rib, desserts and more. Cost is $24.95 per person; reservations encouraged. Call 438-6712 or 438-1974.

Quilting/Sewing — From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at SB Arts & Crafts Center, located on 919 Humphreys Road in Bldg. 572. Learn how to sew or make your own quilt. Cost is $25 for the 1st class and $6 each additional class. Call 655-4202.

3 / Monday

The Aloha Caesar — Enjoy fresh ingredients off FS Hale Ikena’s salad bar and April’s featured salad, weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Just follow along with our monthly recipe card and enjoy. Call 438-1974.

Lifeguard Training — Registration is held at SB Richardson Pool April 3 -9. Classes run weekdays, April 10–21 (no class Tuesdays) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for $150 (military), $175 (civilians). All participants must take a pre-test. Call 655-9698.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu.

Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment. Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and more to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — Learn valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

4 / Tuesday

Coloring for Adults — Held at SB Sgt. Yano Library at 6 p.m. All supplies included; adults only. Call 655-8002.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

PT in the Park — Join Youth Sports & Fitness at SB School Age Center at 3 p.m. for a fun functional fitness training, featuring superheroes and comic book characters. Call 655-6465.

Volunteer Management Information System 101 — Learn how to use VMIS to get involved in your military community and keep track of your service record. This class held at SB ACS from 1:30-2 p.m. will help volunteers learn how to register for a VMIS account, search for volunteer positions, and track their volunteer service hours. Call 655-4227.

5 / Wednesday

Family Story Time — Special Child Abuse Prevention Month held at SB Sgt. Yano Library in partnership with Parents and Children Together (PACT) from 9:45-10:45 a.m. to promote healthy families. Call 655-4227.

BOSS Northside Installation Meeting — Held at Tropics Recreation Center starting at 2 p.m. Call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370 for more info.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information, parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

6 / Thursday

Scream Free Parenting — Four-week program designed for parents of children ages 5-15 at SB ACS from noon-1:30 p.m. Looks at parenting practices, identifies ways to strengthen parenting skills and creates healthy relationships. Call 655-4227.

Money Management — Held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Focuses on the core concepts of personal finances. Learn how budgeting, credit and investing fit into your overall financial plan and take away the “Steps to Financial Success.”

7 / Friday

Month of the Military Child Photo Contest — Celebrate Month of the Military Child and National Library Week at FS Library. Take a picture of your pet reading and you may win a prize. Send your photo to the library either via email (ftlibrary@yahoo.com) or bring in a hard copy.

All photos must be submitted by April 7. Pictures will be displayed April 10-24.

Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) Friday Fitness with Friends — Activities include yoga, group walks, and other opportunities. Location will be based on the activity. Everyone will meet at the SB SOS Center. Call 655-4227.

Resume Workshop — Learn how to create a resume for the first time or update your resume for a private sector job from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at SB ACS. Choose the best format to demonstrate your experience and skills. Target your resume to the job you are seeking and effectively summarize your accomplishments. To register, call 655-4227.

FRG Leader Training — SB Nehelani Conference Center hosts from 10 a.m.–noon. Learn about the Soldier/FRG and how to effectively run the organization, as well as challenges FRGs face. Call 655-4227.

Command Scramble — Shotgun (noon) start at Leilehua Golf Course, $50, includes 18-hole green fee, cart fee, free driving range balls, door prizes, flight prizes, pupus and two mulligans per player. Call 655-4653.

Fish Friday — Held at FS Hale Ikena for $17.95 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Features shrimp, two kinds of fish and more. Call 438-1974.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. with a beverage of choice, $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Pre- registration is required. Call 655-5698.

BOSS Trip Kawaii-Kon — Join BOSS April 7-9 for Hawaii’s largest Anime Convention gathering at Hawai‘i Convention Center. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

ACT Test — Registration deadline for May 6 ACT Test.

8 / Saturday

Intro to Surfing — Join SB Outdoor Recreation for $59/person from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. for introduction to surfing. Transportation, equipment, and instruction are provided. Must be a proficient swimmer and able to tread water for at least six minutes and swim 200 yards. Call 655-0143.

Toon Time Matinee — Caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings welcome) invited to a free movie at SB ACS from 10-noon. Call 655-4227.

Swimming Lessons — Registration held at SB Richardson Pool, April 8-9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Classes run weekdays April 10-21 (no classes on Tuesday), class times range from 3-5 p.m. for $60 for 30-minute lessons for Parent & Tot, Level 1, Level 2; $70 for 45-minute lesson for Level 3, Level 4. Call 655-9698.

Movie Talk — Meet and discuss movies with a theme each month at SB Sgt. Yano Library at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults. Call 655-8007.

BOSS Life Skills: Lifeguard Certification — Held at SB Richardson Pool. Register at Tropics Recreation Center or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

9 / Sunday

National Library Week, Shelfie Contest — Win at Sgt. Yano Library. Post a selfie with a shelf of books to Instagram with hashtag “#AHLShelfie2017” Must post from April 9-15. Call 655-8002.

10 / Monday

Stress Solutions — Identify causes, noon-1 p.m. Call SB ACS at 655-4227. identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. We share techniques such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally. We also introduce a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS, 655-4227.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include: Saving, Credit, Investing and Big Purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

PPP-S Federal Applications for Military Spouses — Priority Placement Program S for Military Spouses seeking civil service DoD Careers. Learn all you need to know about PPP-S. The Do’s and the Don’ts. Step by step instructions on preparing your package. SB ACS Office 10 – 11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

