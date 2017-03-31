Special military discount for Hapalua ends Sunday

Newswire.com

HONOLULU — The Hapalua, Hawaii’s fastest growing sporting event, is taking place on Sunday, April 9th, in Waikiki.

The Hapalua half-marathon has quickly become a favorite race in Hawaii, attracting runners from across the islands, the mainland and internationally.

A special discounted military registration rate of $65 can be purchased at Leisure Travel Services (LTS), Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. This special registration offer must be completed by Sunday evening, April 2, by 11:59 p.m., according to Hapalua officials.

“This year, we wanted to give active duty, retired military and Department of Defense residents a discounted entry of just $65 – only available at their nearest military ticket outlet, which is a sizable discount,” said Dr. Jim Barahal, president of the Hapalua.

The Hapalua starts at the Duke Kahanamoku statue and ends 13.1 miles later at the Honolulu Marathon finish line in Kapi‘olani Beach Park. All participants will receive a race shirt and finishers medal.

Racers’ ohana are welcome to join runners at the finish line for a range of activities, live music and treats, including malasadas, shave ice and more.

“Last year, we had 7,300 runners,” said Barahal. “This year, we’re expecting closer to 10,000.”

Like its sister race, the Honolulu Marathon, there is no time limit and the race is walker friendly. Military runners are encouraged to visit their nearest military ticket outlet (LTS) for the very best entry rates. For all non-military runners, the entry fee goes up – all the way up – until the day of the race.

Visit your nearest FMWR office or LTS location.

MWR Leisure Travel Services

Fort Shafter

Bldg. 550, PX Market

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone: 438-1985

Schofield Barracks

Bldg. 3320, Flag View Mall

Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Phone: 655-9971

Monthly military specials can be found online at www.himwr.com/LTS.

The Hapalua

Get more information at thehapalua.com.

