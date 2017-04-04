‘Warfighters’ strengthen Army’s backbone

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs

8th Theater Sustainment Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — It is the first milestone in the career of an enlisted Soldier. It is steeped in tradition and the only ceremony that honors the noncommissioned officer (NCO): the NCO Induction Ceremony.

Soldiers from the 728th Military Police Battalion, “Warfighters,” and 303rd Ordnance Disposal Bn. (EOD), “Forged in Fire,” 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, accomplished that first milestone and participated in an NCO Induction Ceremony, here, March 3, at Sgt. Smith Theater.

The lights were dimmed and only the stage was illuminated as 30 inductees sat in their seats at the position of attention, waiting patiently for the honor to be called to stand beneath the wooden archway that read, “NCOs Lead the Way,” and to officially sign their name upon the Charge of the NCO.

Warfighters Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Marlowe, host of the ceremony, has participated in many NCO induction ceremonies throughout the course of her career, and she said she wanted the inductees to feel a sense of pride and to appreciate the history involved with the ceremony.

“I want them to understand how important it is to be inducted into the Corps of the Noncommissioned Officers,” said Marlowe, “to show them what right looks like and to teach them about our traditions because this is a tradition that can be easily lost.”

Participating in an NCO induction ceremony allows for a junior NCO to symbolically cross the line of passage from Soldier into the NCO Corps. However, there are some NCOs who have never experienced such a time-honored tradition.

“I’m a little embarrassed to admit it, but I have never been to an NCO induction ceremony,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Smith, operations NCO and guest speaker of the event, with 2nd Bn., 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Inf. Division. “I am truly honored to be a part of yours.”

Smith imparted his advice based on his own experiences as an NCO, encouraging the inductees to emulate the “Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer,” to be a leader their Soldiers can look up to, and to realize it is the NCO who works for the Soldier and not the Soldier who works for the NCO.

“You work for your Soldiers, not the other way around,” said Smith. “Share in the hardships and lead them from the front.”

He stressed, “A sergeant is a servant. We are servants.”

Smith’s words of wisdom resonated deeply with U.S. Army Soldier of the Year and inductee, Sgt. Robert Miller, 74th OD Company (EOD), 303rd OD Bn. (EOD), who said he absolutely agreed with Smith and his belief that NCOs are servants.

“If every day you are not coming to work and doing something for someone else, you need to do some self-reflecting. This is not a ‘me’ Army; it’s a ‘we’ Army,” said Miller.

Smith also stressed the importance of maintaining one’s integrity and said to always guard against losing it.

“No one can take your integrity away; you have to give that away. And once you do, you will never get it back. You’ll never be trusted by those seniors, peers and subordinates and you may never again gain their confidence,” said Smith.

After each of the 30 inductees marched onto the stage and signed their name to The Charge of the NCO, the ceremony concluded with “A Soldier’s Request.”

With the mantle of leadership fully upon their shoulders, one newly inducted NCO stood before his Soldier as the Soldier asked, “Sergeant, train me that I too can earn the title sergeant.”

