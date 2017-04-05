MWR Briefs

7 / Friday

ACT Test — Register for ACT Test through May 6 deadline.

Photo Contest — Celebrate Month of the Military Child and National Library week at FS Library. Take a picture of your pet reading, and you may win a prize. Send your photo to the library either via email at ftlibrary@yahoo.com, or by bringing in a hard copy. All photos must be submitted by April 7. Pictures will be displayed April 10-24.

SOS Friday Fitness with Friends – Survivor Outreach Services activities include yoga, group walks and other opportunities. Location will be based on the activity. Everyone will meet at the SB SOS Center. Call 655-4227.

Resume Workshop — Learn how to create a resume for the first time or update your resume for the private sector from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at SB ACS. Choose the best format to demonstrate your experience and skills. Target your resume to the job you are seeking and effectively summarize your accomplishments. To register, call 655-4227.

FRG Leader Training — SB Nehelani hosts from 10 a.m.–noon. Learn about the Soldier/FRG and how to effectively run the organization, as well as challenges FRGs face. Call 655-4227.

Command Scramble — Shotgun (noon) start at Leilehua Golf Course, $50, includes 18-hole green fee, cart fee, free driving range balls, door prizes, flight prizes, pupus and two mulligans per player. Call 655-4653.

Fish Friday — Held at FS Hale Ikea for $17.95 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featurs shrimp, two kinds of fish, calamari, hush puppies and crab. Call 438-1974.

Paint and Sip at Tropics —Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

BOSS Trip Kawaii-Kon — Join BOSS, April 7-9, for Hawaii’s largest Anime Convention. Gathering at Ala Moana Convention Center. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

8 / Saturday

Intro to Surfing — Join SB Outdoor Recreation for $59 per person from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for introduction to surfing. Transportation, equipment and instruction are provided. All you need to bring is water, snacks and sunscreen. Must be a proficient swimmer and able to tread water for at least 6 minutes and swim 200 yards. Call 655-0143.

Toon Time Matinee — For caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings welcome). Join us for a free movie, fun and social interaction at SB ACS from 10-12 p.m. Call 655-4227.

Swimming Lessons — Registration held at SB Richardson Pool, April 8-9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Classes run weekdays, April 10-21 (no classes on Tuesday). Class times range from 3-5 p.m., $60 for 30-minute lessons for Parent & Tot, Level 1, Level 2; $70 for 45-minute lessons for Level 3, Level 4. Call 655-9698.

Movie Talk — Meet and discuss movies themed on a particular topic each month at SB Sgt. Yano Library at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For teens and adults. Call 655-8007.

BOSS Life Skills: Lifeguard Certification — Held at SB Richardson Pool. Register at Tropics Recreation Center or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

9 / Sunday

National Library Week Shelfie Contest — Celebrate libraries for National Library Week at Sgt. Yano Library by taking a “shelfie.” Take a picture of yourself with a shelf of books and post it to Instagram using the hashtag “#AHLShelfie2017.

To qualify, entries must be received within the week of April 9-15. The winner will receive a gift card to Walmart. Call 655-8002.

10 / Monday

Stress Solutions — Identify the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives, noon-1 p.m., SB ACS. Share techniques such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally, as well as a variety of relaxation techniques. Call 655-4227.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — Soldiers receive valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

PPP-S Federal Applications for Military Spouses — Priority Placement Program S for Military Spouses seeking civil service DoD Careers at SB ACS, 10-11 a.m. Learn the do’s and the don’ts about PPP-S, including step-by-step instructions on preparing your package. Call 655-4227.

11 / Tuesday

AFTB Level K: “Military Knowledge” — Two-day class at SB NCO Academy, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Focuses on knowledge of military & Army programs, Army acronyms, community resources, and personal & family preparedness. Call 655-4227.

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process at SB ACS from 9 a.m.–noon. Call 655-4227.

12 / Wednesday

BOSS Life Skills — Single Parent Solution and Support held at SB ACS from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

13 / Thursday

Block Party at the Studio — We’re having a block party for at SB Library for children 1½-5 years old from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and for school-aged children from 3-4 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to use their imagination to create with Lego and wooden blocks. Limited to 15 children. Preregistration required. Call 655-8002.

FRG Foundations Training — Prerequisite course held at SB Nehelani, 10 a.m.-noon, for commanders, FRG leaders, family readiness liaisons and FRG volunteers. Learn the Family Readiness System and operations. Call 655-4227.

Scream Free Parenting — Four-week program held at SB ACS from noon-1:30 p.m. trains parents of children ages 5-15 to take a look at their parenting practices and identify ways to strengthen their parenting skills and create healthy relationships. Call 655-4227.

Basics of Budgeting — Learn to develop a budget, track expenses and create a system to save and pay your bills on time in this course held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 p.m. Please bring a copy of your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) and a list of bills.

14 / Friday

EFMP Annual Easter Egg Hunt — Held at SB Outdoor Recreation Center from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, fun crafts and more. Call 655-4227.

Strong B.A.N.D.S Kickball & Dodgeball Deadline — Register to participate at any Army PFC. Tournament runs May 1-12. Call 655-9914.

Family Child Care New Applicant Brief — Interested in running your own child care business? Come to the new applicant brief from 9-11 a.m. at the SB FCC Office, 730 Leilehua Ave., Bldg. 645. Call 655-8373.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from noon-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

15 / Saturday

Stand Up Paddle Boarding 101 — Cruise the Anahulu River on the North Shore of Oahu with SB Outdoor Recreation from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for $59 per person. Transportation (up to 12 people), equipment and instruction is provided. Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. Call 655-0143.

Daddy Boot Camp — Class for first-time/expecting fathers at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dads can ask questions and learn practical skills for taking care of mom and baby. Call 655-4227.

FunFest, Earth Day and LTS Travel Fair — Fun event for the entire family held on SB Weyand Field from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include Easter egg hunts, Month of the Military Child Obstacle Course, games, rides, pictures with the Easter bunny, environmental educational activities, travel information, food booths and much more. Visit the Leisure Travel Service (LTS) tent to receive information on Hawaii tourist attractions and enter to win a $500 gift card grand prize giveaway. Call 655-0113.

16 / Sunday

Your Credit Report and Score — Know where you stand before making a big purchase at this course held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Bring one copy of your credit report from annualcreditreport.com. Call 655-4227.

Easter Brunch Buffet — Held at SB Nehelani featuring breakfast favorites starting at 10 a.m. for $34.95 (adults), $18 for children (6-10) and $12 for children (3-5). Choose from herb-roasted beef, whole grain mustard honey pork loin, a build your own omelet station and an array of desserts. Reservations encouraged. Call 655-4466.

Easter Brunch Buffet — Enjoy a special Easter menu at FS Hale Ikena from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $39.95 per person for adults and $18.95 for children (3-10). Features coconut crusted crab, baked ham, garlic peppercorn prime rib, lamb glazed with honey rosemary dijon and apple mint jelly, and build your own omelet station.

Also features delectable desserts like chocolate-dipped strawberries, pineapple cheesecake, chocolate tote, sweet potato haupia pie and much more. Reservations recommended. Call 438-1974.

BOSS Trip — Kaneohe Sandbar Bay excursion departs at 12:30 p.m. for $15 per person. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

17 / Monday

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

18 / Tuesday

FRG Key Contact Training — Designed to provide training in key contact duties, communicating with family members, dispelling rumors, handling crisis calls and more. It also shows key contacts how they fit into a successful FRG from 5-7 p.m. at SB ACS. Call 655-4227.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. This class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

