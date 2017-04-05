News Briefs

7 / Friday

Garrison Town Hall — Soldiers and civilian employees of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii are encouraged to attend the town hall meeting on Friday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m., at Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

Photo Reshoots — If a photo reshoot is necessary at Visual Information because of an incorrect/missing uniform item, such as missing ribbons, unauthorized devices, wrinkles, or other discrepancies (that were not caused by the photographer or the equipment), the Soldier will receive one reshoot opportunity. Reshoot appointments must be scheduled through the VI Ordering Site and will require a digitally signed email or written request signed by the commander or equivalent in the Soldier’s chain of command, per AR 640-30, Section 5.

Visit https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/dptms/tv2.htm, in the “Preparing for an Official Photo” section for information about Dept. of the Army photos. Also review AR 670-1.

Soldiers are encouraged to have a trusted Soldier accompany them to help quality check their appearance and review their DA photo before accepting it.

April Observances — Two occasions are celebrated in April.

•SAAPM, is observed each year during the month of April to raise awareness and educate communities on the prevention of sexual assault. Read more about what’s going on at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2017-04-04/?s_cid=standto.

•During the Month of the Military Child, the U.S. Army joins the Department of Defense in the recognition of the commitment, contributions and sacrifices of our military children. Read more at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2017-04-03/?s_cid=standto.

18 / Tuesday

Facebook Town Hall — Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Dawson hosts the quarterly online garrison town hall, 6-7:30 p.m., at USAG-HI’s Facebook “Events” page – https://www.facebook. com/usaghawaii.

Soldiers, family members and civilians are invited to ask questions or comment on services and programs on the installations. Note, questions posted at the Events page will not be answered until the town hall.

20 / Thursday

Military War Game Program — U.S. Army Pacific’s G3/5/7 will conduct the first in a series of introductory war games to improve knowledge of history, geography, critical thinking and decision-making. They feature an introduction to “Kriegsspiel,” the first modern war game, followed by a demonstration game. Presentations begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter, followed by the demonstration game.

This event is open to all ID cardholders and guests. For details, email Col. Jerry Hall in global email.

21 / Friday

Volunteer Recognition — The 2017 U.S. Army Hawaii Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will be held April 21. Nominate your organization’s volunteers. Information and nomination forms are at https://hawaii.armymwr.com/pacific/hawaii/programs/army-volunteer-corps.

