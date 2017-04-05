Traffic & Outages

3 / Monday

McNair Gate — There will be a road closure at the entrance of McNair Gate at the intersection of McCornack Road at Wilikina Drive, Schofield Barracks, to work on the installation of a new sewer line.

In addition, the intersections of Ayers Avenue and McMahon Road, and McCornack Road and Waianae Avenue, will also be closed to prevent access exiting McNair Gate.

Construction on this area will begin on Monday, April 3 through June 30, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday.

Gates to access Schofield Barracks are open as follows:

•Lyman Gate, open 24/7.

•Foote Gate, open 24/7.

•MaComb Gate, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

8 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Water Outage 1 — There will be a water outage for the connection of a new water main line to the existing water line (Phase-1, Waterline A/A-6). The water outage will affect Bldg. 525. Fire hydrants and fire sprinkler alarm systems in the area will also be affected. The outage is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The contractor will coordinate and notify the affected building occupants of the water outage by posting notices on the affected facility.

WAAF Outage — Buildings 204, 210, 218, 300 and 310 on Wheeler Army Airfield will have a scheduled power outage on April 8 from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The time and locations are a best guestimate since field conditions may increase the time. The outage is required to perform electrical maintenance.

McNair Gate Trees — The exit bound traffic lanes at McNair Gate will be subject to temporary modification in order to safely remove trees adjacent to the 46 KV overhead electrical lines from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Ayres Avenue and McCornack Road exit lanes will merge into one exit lane under the control of a traffic control officer. A notification board will be placed at McNair Gate for one week prior to April 8.

14 / Friday

Cadet Sheridan Road — There will be a road closure on Cadet Sheridan Road for road repair work on behalf of the Directorate of Public Works. Cadet Sheridan Road will be closed between Elou Street and Trimble Road for this repair. The work will be performed April 14-28, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday work will only be performed if absolutely necessary, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appropriate signs and barriers will be posted for guidance.

15 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Water Outage 2 — There will be a water outage for the connection of a new water main line to the existing water line at Bldg. 525 on Fort Shafter. Fire hydrants and fire sprinkler alarm systems in the area will also be affected.

The outage is scheduled Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The contractor will coordinate and notify the affected building occupants, and appropriate signs and barriers for closing the roadway and diverting traffic will be established.

17 / Monday

Modified Traffic Flow — Fort Shafter’s 7th Street and Arty Hill Road will have electrical utility work on April 17-June 2 with intermittent lane closures. Contractor work hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Save

Save

Save

Category: Calendar, Traffic Report