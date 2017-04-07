25th ID gets jungle wear

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, try on Jungle Combat Boots (JCB) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The JCB is a boot suitable for use in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
1st Sgt. Devvron Bryant, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, has a Soldier Plate Carrier System (SPCS) fitted on him at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The SPCS is a lightweight system an alternative to the Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Michael Pollock (left), assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, receives a Soldier Plate Carrier System (SPCS) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The new Operation Camouflage Pattern (OCP) ruck can be used in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, East Range, equipment, featured
Category: News, Stand-Alone Photo