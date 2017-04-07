25th ID gets jungle wear

| April 7, 2017 | 0 Comments
A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, ÒBroncos,Ó 25th Infantry Division, try on Jungle Combat Boots (JCB) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The JCB is a boot suitable for use in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, try on Jungle Combat Boots (JCB) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The JCB is a boot suitable for use in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

 

 

Sgt. Michael Pollock (left), assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, ÒBroncos,Ó 25th Infantry Division, receives a Soldier Plate Carrier System (SPCS) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The new Operation Camouflage Pattern (OCP) ruck can be used in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Sgt. Michael Pollock (left), assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, receives a Soldier Plate Carrier System (SPCS) at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on March 31, 2017. The new Operation Camouflage Pattern (OCP) ruck can be used in the tropical environments in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Tags: , , , ,

Category: News, Stand-Alone Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»