CAMP DARBY, Georgia — U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Daniel Strickland, 25th Infantry Division, climbs over an obstacle at the Darby Queen obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition 2017 at Camp Darby, Ga., April 9, 2017. The 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition 2017 is a three-day event consisting of challenges to test a competitor’s physical, mental and technical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton)
CAMP DARBY, Georgia — U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Daniel Strickland, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to attempt an obstacle during the Best Ranger Competition 2017 at Camp Darby, Ga., April 9, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton)
CAMP DARBY, Georgia — U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Daniel Strickland, 25th Infantry Division, grasps a rope at the Darby Queen obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition 2017 at Camp Darby, Ga., April 9, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton)
FORT BENNING, Georgia — U.S. Army Ranger 1st Lt. John Barr, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, competes in the Urban Assault Course during the Best Ranger Competition 2017, on Fort Benning, Ga., April 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kristen Dobson)
FORT BENNING, Georgia — U.S. Army Ranger 1st Lt. Daniel Strickland assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, fires his weapon at a target during the weapons qualification portion of the Best Ranger Competition 2017 at Fort Benning, Ga., April 7, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sharell Madden)
FORT BENNING, Georgia — U.S. Army Ranger 1st Lt. John Barr, 25th Infantry Division, touches the Ranger tab at the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Benning, Ga., Apr. 9, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin P. Morelli / Released)
