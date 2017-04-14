DES reminds bicyclists of rules of riding

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Service

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — April showers brings May flowers, as well as many new bike riding children throughout the community.

We would like to remind everyone that the use of a helmet is mandatory when riding a bike throughout U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii installations.

Although bike riding is a lot of fun, accidents can and do happen. Every year, about 300,000 kids go to an emergency department because of bike-related injuries, and at least 10,000 kids have injuries that require a few days in the hospital.

Some of these accidents are severe enough to cause head injuries with lasting effects.

Due to the layout of our installation, many children who ride their bike to school pass major roads and intersections. Motorists pose a huge risk of accident or injury when pulling out of side streets, parking lots or driveways. We’d like to share a few reminders and safety tips to ensure all bicycle riders are safe:

•Cyclists are required to obey the same rules of the road as motorized vehicles.

•No bicycle shall carry more passengers than it is designed for.

•Wear reflective clothing during limited visibility or hours of darkness. When operating a bicycle one-half hour before sunset or after sunrise, the use of a headlamp is required on the front and a red tail light on the rear.

•Ensure helmets are properly fitted and worn for each rider.

•Adjust your bicycle to fit. There should be 1 to 2 inches between you and the tube.

•Look before turning and always signal your intent.

•Be predictable; ride in a straight line, not in and out of cars.

•Stop at corners of sidewalks and streets to look for cars and to make sure the drivers see you before crossing.

•Ride single file on the street with friends.

Monthly crime trends

Domestic violence crimes, both with and without assault, are trending upwards with 19 incidents in March.

There are a number of resources through the Family Advocacy Program (655-4227) or Military OneSource (438-1781) to assist in preventing these occurrences.

More Online

For more details on bicycle safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at www.nhtsa.dot.gov.

Save

Category: News, Police Call