One acquitted, one dismissed at general court-martial

The 25th Infantry Division held the following judicial proceedings.

•Feb. 14, at a general court-martial, convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a staff sergeant, U.S. Army, was acquitted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members of one specification of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, UCMJ.

•March 3, at a general court-martial, convened at WAAF, a first lieutenant, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military panel consisting of officers, contrary to his plea, of one specification of rape in violation of Article 120, UCMJ.

The members sentenced the accused to a reprimand, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 18 months, and to be dismissed from the service.

Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application. A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

