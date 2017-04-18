News Briefs

21 / Friday

Purple Up! — Wear purple and support the Month of the Military Child on Friday, April 21st. Honor Hawaii’s young heroes!

Reunion — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. This year, the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division, which was formed in France during World War I. It will host a reunion in Arlington, Virginia, from Sept. 13-17.

For more details, contact secretary-treasurer Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net. Call (224) 225-1202 or visit www.2ida.org.

National Financial Literacy Month — The more years you have to save, the more effective it is. So, the earlier you begin contributing to the Thrift Savings Plan, and the longer you are able to leave the money in your account, the greater the opportunity you have to enjoy the benefits of compounding.

For example, if you chose a penny doubled every day for 31 days, you would end up with $10,737,418.24! This is an example, albeit an extreme one, of the power of compounding.

Check out the calculator “How Much Will My Savings Grow?” on the TSP at www.tsp.gov to see how compounding can work for you.

22 / Saturday

National Park Week — Get free admission to all 417 national parks and cultural sites in the U.S., this weekend. The National Park Service celebrated its 100th birthday, last fall. The parks will have a full complement of staff and programs this weekend.

Included are national park sites in Hawaii. The Hawaii Volcanoes (island of Hawaii) and Haleakalā National Park (Maui) will provide free admission to visitors, April 22-23.

For more details on parks and events by location, visit NPS.gov. Advocates for the parks are pressing Congress to pass a bill to start working down a massive maintenance backlog.

24 / Monday

Holocaust — The 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command invites everyone to attend the Holocaust Days of Remembrance observance, Monday, April 24, from 1-2 p.m., at Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks. The guest speaker is Rabbi Daniel Vargas, and the theme is “The Strength of the Human Spirit.” RSVP to SFC Tony Scott at 655-4545 or on global email.

27 / Thursday

JROTC — U.S. Army-Pacific will host the Hawaii State Governor’s 35th Annual JROTC Review and Awards Ceremony on the Palm Circle parade field, Fort Shafter, Thursday April 27, at 10 a.m. Approximately 400 cadets from 26 schools across the state will participate, and the JROTC Hawaii Multiple Schools Unit will officiate.

JROTC cadets will display their competence in military drill and ceremony. This event is free and open to the public. For more details, call Liana Kim at 787-4095.

28 / Friday

Volunteer Recognition — The 2017 U.S. Army Hawaii Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will be held April 28. Don’t miss the chance to nominate your organization’s volunteers to be recognized at this event. Information and nomination forms can be found at https://hawaii.armymwr.com/pacific/hawaii/programs/army-volunteer-corps.

May

6 / Saturday

Small Business Fair — The IRS is co-hosting the Hawaii Small Business Fair, “Launch Your Dreams into Reality,” a free one-day event featuring numerous workshops and exhibits with participating venders from Federal, State and local agencies, May 6 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Leeward Community College. Registration began April 6.

“This day of free workshops and exhibits is perfect for those thinking of starting a new business or expanding their current one,” said IRS spokesman David Tucker II. “The IRS is proud to be partnering with so many great organizations.”

The cCollege located at 96-045 Ala Ike Road, Pearl City. Free parking is available. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested. Call 945-1430 or 694-8332.

17 / Wednesday

Education Fair — Attend the next Education Fair at the Schofield Barracks Education Center, Bldg. 560 Lobby Area, Yano Hall, 1565 Kolekole Ave., on Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several colleges will be participating.

26 / Friday

GOC — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will observe its Garrison Organization Celebration, May 26, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the Stoneman Sports Complex, Schofield Barracks. Most programs and services provided by USAG-HI will be closed that day. Contact organizations before traveling to them.

Ongoing

CRGs — Did you know the Army now has a Community Resource Guide for 48 different installations? They’re one-stop shopping for Soldiers, civilians, family members and retirees. They’re a comprehensive inventory of programs and services in the medical, mission and garrison organizations. Plus, the CRG is searchable, interactive, web-based and mobile-friendly. See what’s inside. Visit https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil, https://crg.amedd.army.mil and https://www.army.mil/article/181188/ for more details.

Photo Reshoots — If a photo reshoot is necessary at Visual Information because of an incorrect/missing uniform item, such as missing ribbons, unauthorized devices, wrinkles, or other discrepancies (that were not caused by the photographer or the equipment), the Soldier will receive one reshoot opportunity. Reshoot appointments must be scheduled through the VI Ordering Site and will require a digitally signed email or written request signed by the commander or equivalent in the Soldier’s chain of command, per AR 640-30, Section 5.

Visit https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/dptms/tv2.htm, in the “Preparing for an Official Photo” section for information about Dept. of the Army photos. Also review AR 670-1.

Soldiers are encouraged to have a trusted Soldier accompany them to help quality check their appearance and review their DA photo before accepting it.

Category: Calendar