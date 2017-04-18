Traffic & Outages

Note: Times and locations of outages are a best guess. Field conditions may extend the locations and time needed.)



21 / Friday

Tripler Power Outage — There will be a power outage at Bldg. 300, Tripler Army Medical Center, from 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, to 9 a.m., Monday, April 24. The TAMC Personnel Fitness Center will be closed during this period while a new transformer is being installed. Note, the project is subject to change pending weather delays. Alternate PFC sites follow:

Fort Shafter PFC

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aliamanu Military Reservation PFC

Monday-Friday: 5:45 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

22 / Saturday

Lyman Gate Closure — A closure is needed to safely replace Lyman Gate and the Guard Shack Bollard at Schofield Barracks. Lyman Gate (inbound) is off the hinges due to a vehicle striking the gate, and the gate is unable to be secured safely. In order to make repairs, the gate will be closed April 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fort Shafter Water Outage — A new valve will be installed and an existing fire hydrant and service laterals will be replace in Bldgs. 339, 405 and 420, Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

23 / Sunday

McNair Gate Closure — A nighttime closure of McNair Gate, Schofield Barracks is scheduled April 23-July 21 to upgrade the guard shack. During working hours, parts of Ayres Avenue and McCornack Road leading to the gate will also be closed.

The closure of McNair Gate will run Sunday-Thursday nights between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Foote and Lyman gates will be available as an alternate route for nighttime time access to the base.

24 / Monday

Schofield Road Closure — Partial road closures at Waianae Ave and cross streets between McCornack and Kona roads will be in effect in order to repair and repave the road. A full road closure from Ayres Avenue to McCornack Road will be in place from April 24 to June 19, Mondays through Fridays between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phase 2A and 3 will have 24 hour closures. Lanes with partial closures will allow two-way traffic flow on the opposite lane and local access to residential streets. Alternate routes will be through Ayres, McCornack, Flagler, Kolekole and Meigs.

Flagmen will direct two-way traffic flow. The lanes will only be closed when the contractor is working in that area, except for 24 hour closure phases. Note, this project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

6 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Electrical Outage — Buildings 220, 223, 230 and 252 will be out of service, May 6, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., to perform electrical power line maintenance.

Schofield Barracks Power Outage — All work centers on Lyman Road, left and right side, from the gate to Hewitt Street (including Burger King/Popeye’s) will experience a power outage on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to perform electrical upgrades.

Ongoing

Modified Traffic Flow — Wisser Road and Bonney Loop, Fort Shafter, in the vicinity of Bldg. 525, will have intermittent road closures for the installation of a new water main line. Construction will be underway through April 28, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holiday.

Cadet Sheridan Road — There will be a road closure on Cadet Sheridan Road for road repair work on behalf of the Directorate of Public Works. Cadet Sheridan Road will be closed between Elou Street and Trimble Road for this repair. The work will be performed through April 28, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday work will only be performed if absolutely necessary, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appropriate signs and barriers will be posted for guidance.

Modified Traffic Flow — Fort Shafter’s 7th Street and Arty Hill Road will have electrical utility work through June 2. There will be intermittent lane closures. Also, residents will be given advance notice if their driveways will be blocked. Access to the Island Palm Communities office will still be open via 7th Street. Contractor work hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and follow detour signs to adjacent roads.

McCornack Road Parking Stalls — Street parking stalls along McCornack Road, north of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, will be closed through Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, to ensure safety of pedestrians between construction entrances of the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks. This temporary closure effects seven parking stalls on McCornack Road. Foot traffic will be prohibited from accessing these parking stalls and signs will be posted to direct foot traffic.

Fort Shafter’s Wisser Road — Contractors will be trenching the roadway to install telecommunication lines on Wisser Road through June 2, so there will be intermittent lane closures. Access to Island Palm Communities will still be open via 7th Street. Work hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and follow detour signs to adjacent roads. Use caution and observe all signs, traffic control personnel, and devices while driving through affected work areas.

McNair Gate — There will be a road closure at the entrance of McNair Gate at the intersection of McCornack Road at Wilikina Drive, Schofield Barracks, to work on the installation of a new sewer line.

In addition, the intersections of Ayers Avenue and McMahon Road, and McCornack Road and Waianae Avenue, will also be closed to prevent access exiting McNair Gate.

Construction on this area will continue through June 30th, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday.

Gate to access Schofield Barracks are open as follow:

Lyman Gate, open 24/7.

Foote Gate, open 24/7.

MaComb Gate, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms will be conducting one-lane road closures 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, through July 28 along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator.

The extension of this traffic control plan is the result of recent changes to a new storm water containment basin at the new box culvert headwall by the flight simulator and the restoration of Airdrome Road paving into Flight Sim.

There will be continued striping repairs resulting from recent sanitary and utility installations.

Bike Lane – City crews are constructing a protected bike lane on South Street in Honolulu, scheduled to open in May. The lane will protect bicyclists with delineators and lane markings and provide a safe mauka-makai connection between the King Street protected bike lane and Kaka‘ako.

The new lane will allow bicyclists to travel mauka and makai on the Ewa side of South Street from King Street to Pohukaina Street.

From Pokukaina Street to Ala Moana Boulevard, a traditional bike lane will be painted on both sides of the street. The makai-bound lane will allow bicyclists to continue to Ala Moana Boulevard and Forrest Avenue in Kaka‘ako Makai with connections to Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin, and Ala Moana Beach Park. The mauka-bound lane will have a “bike box” at Pohukaina Street to allow cyclists to safely cross into the protected lane.

Category: Calendar, Safety, Traffic Report