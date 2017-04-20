2017 AER update

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Army Emergency Relief Program at Schofield Barracks has raised approximately $103,855 as of April 17, according to staff at the Army Community Service’s Financial Readiness Program.

The 2017 AER campaign wraps up on May 15.

As of April 17, 2016, it had collected approximately $178,701 in funds and finished the 2016 campaign with a total collection of $355,000. With that money, AER was able to help 1,419 Schofield Barracks Soldiers and their families with more than $2.4 million in loans and grants.

AER is the Soldier’s emergency fund. It supports Soldiers facing financial hardships and relies on donations from Soldiers and their families to provide grants, no-interest loans and a combination of grants and loans to those in the force who need it the most.