8th TSC honors retirees during Celebration of Service

Story and photos by

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — With a combined total of more than 348 years of selfless service to our nation and the commands and Soldiers they served with, 14 leaders from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command were recognized for their dedication during a Celebration of Service retirement ceremony, here, at the Hale Ikena, April 13.

“It goes without saying, but I will say it anyway – that our retirees and their families made a tremendous impact on the Army and our country during their combined 348 years of loyal service,” said Col. Dennis H. Levesque, the 8th TSC chief of staff.

“The 8th TSC’s Celebration of Service is a ceremonial expression of appreciation and gratitude for their distinguished service to the U.S. Army and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers,” Levesque added.

Each of the retirees received either a Legion of Merit or a Meritorious Service Medal, a U.S. flag, a Presidential Citation, a retired Army Pin and a retiree certificate. Their families received a Certificate of Appreciation, flowers and lei.

“The Soldiers before you have stood the test of time, always dedicated to the welfare of our Army families, the readiness and morale of our Soldiers, and the safety of our communities,” Levesque said. “They have given again and again, always prioritizing the welfare of their Soldiers and the accomplishment of the mission.”

8th TSC Retirees

Sgt. 1st Class Ray K. Andrade, counter IED instructor, 8th STB

Master Sgt. James W. Blackmon, operations NCOIC, 8th STB

Col. Otto F.W. Boneta, command surgeon

Sgt. 1st Class Marc A. Denniston, current operations NCO

Sgt. Maj. Daniel W. Harr, operations sergeant major, 130th Eng. Bde.

1st Sgt. Harold A. Hensel Jr., first sergeant, HHC, 130th Eng. Bde.

Staff Sgt. Matthew P. Holliday, operations NCO, 14th Eng. Det., 130th Eng. Bde.

1st Sgt. Katrina M. Kyne, first sergeant, 561st Eng. Co., 84th Eng. Bn., 130th Eng. Bde.

Master Sgt. Candice R. LeBlanc, contracting operations NCO, 413th Contracting Spt. Bde.

Master Sgt. Calvin McCrary, senior culinary management NCO

Command Sgt. Maj. Lauro F. Obeada, command sergeant major, 130th Eng. Bde.

Lt. Col. Sean Picciano, G4 & material readiness branch chief

Sgt. 1st Class Anthony A. Rodriguez, S6 NCOIC, 728th MP Bn., 8th MP Bde.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Villarreal, command chief warrant officer

Category: Leadership, News, Observances