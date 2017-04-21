MWR Briefs

21 / Friday

BOSS Life Skills: CPR/ AED Training — Register now at Tropics for training at Richardson Pool; 10 slots available. Call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice with a mock interview at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

It Takes Two (for Couples) — Enhance your relationship by learning skills to improve communication at SB ACS from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Learn about expectations, problem solving techniques, forgiveness and the importance of fun & friendship. Call 655-4227.

22 / Saturday

Adventure Kayaking 101 — Learn to kayak the Anahulu River on the North Shore with SB Outdoor Recreation center from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for $59 per person. Transportation (up to 12 people), equipment and instruction are provided. All you need to bring is water, snacks and sunscreen. Call 655-0143.

Family Nite — Learn how to make an eyelash yarn lei and a lei made of ti-leaves with SB Arts & Crafts starting at 4:30 p.m. Preregistration is required. All supplies included. An adult must accompany children 12 and younger. Call 655-4202.

BOSS Game Night Madness — Visit Tropics at 3 p.m. Call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370 for details.

23 / Sunday

BOSS Volunteer Opportunity — MWR Pet Kennels assistance starts at 10 a.m. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

24 / Monday

Level L “Leadership Development”— Three-day workshop at SB Education Center (Bldg. 560), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Focuses on coaching, mentoring, meeting planning and more. Call 655-4227.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment. Also learn civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Stress Solutions — Held from noon-1 p.m. Identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. Techniques such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally are shared, plus introductions to a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

25 / Tuesday

PT in the Gym — Join Youth Sports & Fitness at AMR PFC at 3 p.m. for a fun, functional fitness training featuring superheroes and comic book characters. Call 836-1923.

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Held at SB ACS from 9 a.m. – noon. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. Call 655-4227.

26 / Wednesday

Soul Food Day — Enjoy all your southern favorites at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10 -11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

