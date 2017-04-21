USAHC-SB observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “Not in our homes. Not in our clinic. Not in our community. Not in our Army,” said Col. Deydre Teyhen, commander of U.S. Health Clinic at Schofield Barracks, as she kicked off the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at the inaugural Glow Run.

The run, which was free to the community, was sponsored by USAHC-SB’s SHARP Office with collaboration from the following SHARP teams: U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, its 3rd IBCT, its 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and its 25th Sustainment Brigade.

The five-kilometer Glow Run, held on Wheeler Army Airfield, started at the newly opened CAB’s Soldier Center Medical Home (SCMH). About 200 runners of all ages showed up, making it a family event filled with pets, wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and baby carriers.

Run/festival

The run hosted multiple programs and community resources, including Veteran Affairs, along with the VA’s mobile Vet Center, with information on how the VA helps Soldiers in need.

USAHC-SB had its own SHARP booth, handing out items to foster awareness.

The 25th ID band’s “One Nation” top 40 band was also present, providing great music to excite all runners approaching the starting line.

At the end of the run, runners were met with refreshments. Members of CAB SCMH opened the doors to their new facility with a self-guided tour, including descriptions of the medical purpose for each room.

About SHARP Awareness

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, a month to recognize and bring attention to putting an end to, and reporting, sexual harassment and assault.

Incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major concern for leaders within the Army to ensure all members of the community are treated equally and can feel comfortable in their place of work.

Category: Community, SHARP