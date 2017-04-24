8th MP ‘Warfighters’ receive 2016 Farley Awards

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Two companies within the 728th Military Police Battalion, “Warfighters,”8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, each received the Fiscal Year 2016 Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Farley Award, April 11, recognizing them as the best MP units in the Pacific, here.

The award, named in honor of Farley who served as the U.S. Army-Pacific’s senior enlisted leader from 2002-2006, and who is known for his expertise, keen intellect and passion for taking care of MP Soldiers, measures the accomplishments, achievements and command programs among MP units across the Pacific area of operation.

For FY 2016, the 13th MP Detachment and the 58th MP Company, 728th MP Battalion, were both determined to be deserving of the award.

The guest speaker, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Farley, thanked the awardees for continuing to be a true testament of what military police should look like in an Army of professionals.

“I commend you on your performance and congratulate you for your recognition as the best of the best. Our regiment, our Army and our nation needs and expects your excellence,” said Farley.

U.S. Army-Pacific Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mark O’Neil also attended the award ceremony and presented the awards to the units on behalf of Farley.

Commanders Capt. Jed Warnock, 13th MP Det., and Capt. Deborah Almy, 58th MP Co., each agreed and said that receiving the award was a direct reflection of the Soldiers.

“This award is the result of the direct reflection of the professionalism, dedication and expertise that these Soldiers show 24-7,” said Warnock.

Category: News