Community Calendar

29 / Saturday

SB Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail — The trail is open, 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, for DOD ID cardholders and their guests. Do not park at the trail from 6:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Violators will be ticketed. The trail contains hazards, and use of the hiking trail is at your own risk.

Spam Jam — Each place in the world seems to have its signature food festival, but you have never seen anything like this, a Spam festival, 4-10 p.m., on Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki. Last year, an estimated 25,000 people attended. Visit Spamjamhawaii.com

HECO Grow Hawaii Festival — This 10th annual festival, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 29, on Bishop Museum’s Great Lawn, is free for kamaʻāina and military with valid ID. This family-oriented event focuses on conservation, sustainability, Hawaiian culture and native plants in recognition of Earth Month.

Free parking at Bishop Museum, Kapalama Elementary School and Damien Memorial High School is available. Visit bishopmuseum.org.

30 / Sunday

Koa Kai Triathlon — Scheduled at Hangar 103 aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, at 6:30 a.m. Includes a 500-meter swim, an 11.1-mile bike ride and 5-kilometer run.

Individual cost is $50 for military, $60 for civilians. Three-person relays cost $70 for military and $90 for civilians.

Online registration closed April 25; so a late registration fee of $10 applies. Call 254-7590 or visit www.mccshawaii.com/races.

May

5 / Friday

Cinco de Mayo Cultural Block Party — Honolulu’s downtown Chinatown celebrates and connects all the dances, music, folklore and cuisine of Latin America and Mexico, 6-10 p.m., along Nuuanu Street. Visit www.cantinacrawlhawaii.com.

6 / Saturday

2017 Hawaii Book & Music Festival — Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, on the grounds of Honolulu Hale. Free admission and parking. More than 500 presenters and 150 events. Programs run in eight simultaneous venues, in tent pavilions and on stages, national and local best-selling authors, interactive music performances, children’s activities, food and more.Also seeking volunteers to assist in various roles. Visit www.hawaiibookandmusicfestival.com.

Wahiawa Pineapple Festival — The sweetness of Wahiawa takes place May 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Wahiawa District Park on California Avenue. Admission is free.

The day begins with a parade at 9 a.m., followed by cultural and educational booths, an exciting array of food booths, the 2017 festival T-shirt, a country store, vendors, handcrafters, thrilling entertainment and keiki activities.

Visit www.wahiawahistoricalsoc.com.

Waimea Valley Moon Walks — The moon was a symbolic celestial body for Native Hawaiians. Mahina’s (the moon) phases often determined Hawaiian practices, such as when to plant crops. Waimea Valley, which houses an impressive botanical garden, honors Mahina and its significance to Hawaiian culture through seven planned Moon Walks continuing on Saturday, May 6.

Upcoming moon walks are also scheduled for June 8, July 6, Aug. 5, Sept. 4 and Oct. 1. Visit www.waimeavalley.net.

7 / Sunday

Duke Kahanamoku Beach Challenge — The 32nd annual Duke draws both locals and visitors for an exciting day of team canoe races, stand up paddle races and kayak races at Duke’s lagoon and beach fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, with an 8:55 a.m. Hawaiian opening ceremony.

Free seating on the Great Lawn is open, but limited. For details or to sign up a team, visit the host sponsor’s site at www.waikikicommunitycenter.com.

13 / Saturday

Hawaii Pet Expo 2017 — The Hawaii Pet Expo 2017 is Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on 777 Ward Ave.

The expo encourages responsible pet ownership and strengthening the unique bond between people and their pets through educational displays, live animal demonstrations and the latest in pet products and services.

16 / Tuesday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine — The Schofield Barracks Thrift Store will be closed for the final luncheon of the season. Cost is $20, cash only, as the Hui concludes it’s 85th season. Reserved seating can be purchased at the SB Thrift Store during regular hours, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Ongoing

Salvation Army Cabin Renovations — Seeking volunteers to help with a cabin remodel project of a 70-year-old Army barracks at Camp Homelani on Oahu’s North Shore. Donated after World War II, it is in dire need of repair.

The scope of the work is everything from installing floors and new siding to painting exterior and interior, depending on the skills of volunteers. Call 440-1861 or email rob.noland@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

