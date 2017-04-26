MWR Briefs

28 / Friday

Using LinkedIn — Build your network by utilizing social media and develop your LinkedIn profile to net a job at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Volunteer Recognition — ACS invites all volunteers registered in the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS), who have certified volunteer hours, to SB Nehelani from 12-2 p.m. for the annual volunteer recognition ceremony and reception. Call 655-4227.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

BOSS Trip for Eat the Streets — Starts at 5:30 p.m. Register at SB Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

Hawaiian Lunch Buffet, North — Held at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $14.95 per person. Call 655-4466.

Hawaiian Lunch Buffet, South — Held at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for $14.96. Call 438-1974.

Right Arm Night — Enjoy a night of camaraderie at SB Nehelani starting at 5 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Leilehua Concert Series — Enjoy live music from Darren Benitez from 6-8 p.m. at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. Call 655-4653.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at SB ACS from noon-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

29 / Saturday

Adventure Biking — Bike down Pearl City Path with SB Outdoor Recreation Center starting at 8:30 a.m. for $30 per person. Transportation (up to 12 people), guide and equipment (adult bikes) provided. All you need to bring is some water and snacks. This event is a beginner program. Participants must be able to ride a bike. Call 655-0143.

Hands-Only Citizen’s CPR — These sessions are free for children and teens at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and are approximately 40 minutes long. Note, all classes taught by certified instructors. Call 655-1128.

BOSS Game Night — Join the fun beginning at 4 p.m. Register at SB Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

30 / Sunday

BOSS vs. SMSP Football — The game kicks off at noon at MCBH, Kaneohe Bay. Register at Tropics or call Sgt. Wery at 352-223-6370.

May

15 / Monday

Monday Commander’s Cup Softball League — Tournament runs May 15-Aug. 25. Call 655-9914 for more details.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Track and Field — Registration is underway for youth born on/or between 1999-2010 – with no exceptions. Call 655-6465 or 836-1923.

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session costs $25, including supplies, from 10 a.m.-noon, on Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-noon, on Saturdays, at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, at 919 Humphreys Road. Ages 17 and up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Mom & Tots — SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road, every Thursday, for moms (or a parent/guardian) to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday and Friday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m. Get 10 wings for $3. Call 438-1974.

Thirsty Thursdays at SB Hangar — Every Thursday enjoy 75 cent wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. Call 656-1745.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Category: Calendar