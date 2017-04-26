News Briefs

(Area codes are 808 unless otherwise listed.)

May

2 / Tuesday

Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance — The 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, invites everyone to attend this observance at Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks, on Tuesday, May 2nd, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The guest speaker is retired Command Sgt. Maj. Josie Rossi; the theme is “Unite Our Voices by Speaking Together.” RSVP to Sgt. 1st Class Milinda Williams at (571) 243-3036 or on global email.

6 / Saturday

Small Business Fair — The IRS is co-hosting the Hawaii Small Business Fair, “Launch Your Dreams into Reality,” a free one-day event featuring numerous workshops and exhibits with participating vendors from Federal, State and local agencies, May 6 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Leeward Community College. Registration began April 6.

“This day of free workshops and exhibits is perfect for those thinking of starting a new business or expanding their current one,” said IRS spokesman David Tucker II. “The IRS is proud to be partnering with so many great organizations.”

The college is located at 96-045 Ala Ike Road, Pearl City. Free parking is available. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested. Call 945-1430 or 694-8332.

Starting a Business — Have you ever wanted to own your own business but didn’t know how to get started? Well, the Waipahu Community Association will be offering classes that will teach people how to plan and operate a small business.

Classes will be held at the Waipahu Community Association, 94-340 Waipahu Depot Street, #201 (upstairs from Waipahu Festival Marketplace). Classes will run from May 6-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The following are dates and topics of the business start-up classes: May 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Cost for the four-session course is $20. Deadline to register is May 5. To register, call (808) 677-6939 or email at wca.waipahu@hawaiiantel.net.

15 / Monday

Prescribed Burn — Army officials are taking action against brushfires by conducting a prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training range complex in May. Its specialized Wildland Fire Division is scheduled to begin the prescribed burn May 15, provided environmental conditions such as wind, temperature and fuel moisture are within the regulatory parameters.

No burn will take place May 18-20, in consideration of local graduation ceremonies.

Safety is the Army’s No. 1 priority, and the prescribed burn will improve safety by removing highly flammable guinea grass and other vegetation on the range.

All burn operations will take place during daylight hours, and Wildland firefighters will remain on site each night to monitor the area. The Federal Fire Department will also be on standby for the duration of the burn.

Community members can call the Public Affairs Office at 656-3160 or 656-3159 to report smoke concerns or questions.

17 / Wednesday

Education Fair — Attend the next Education Fair at the Schofield Barracks Education Center, Bldg. 560 Lobby Area, Yano Hall, 1565 Kolekole Ave., on Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several colleges will be participating.

26 / Friday

GOC — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will observe its Garrison Organization Celebration, May 26, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the Stoneman Sports Complex, Schofield Barracks. Most programs and services provided by USAG-HI will be closed that day. Contact organizations before traveling to them.

29 / Monday

Memorial Day — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will hold its annual Installation Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, May 29, at 10 a.m., at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery. The public is invited to join in honoring veterans who served and died in defense of our country.

Visitors should enter Schofield via Lyman Gate, off Kunia Road, and provide current ID, registration, insurance and safety check. For more details, call 656-3159.

Ongoing

Reunion — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. This year, the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division, which was formed in France during World War I. It will host a reunion in Arlington, Virginia, from Sept. 13-17.

For more details, contact secretary-treasurer Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net. Call (224) 225-1202 or visit www.2ida.org.

National Financial Literacy Month — The more years you have to save, the more effective it is. So, the earlier you begin contributing to the Thrift Savings Plan, and the longer you are able to leave the money in your account, the greater the opportunity you have to enjoy the benefits of compounding.

For example, if you chose a penny doubled every day for 31 days, you would end up with $10,737,418.24! This is an example, albeit an extreme one, of the power of compounding.

Check out the calculator “How Much Will My Savings Grow?” on the TSP at www.tsp.gov to see how compounding can work for you.

