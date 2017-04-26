Traffic & Outages

(Note: Times and locations of outages are a best guess. Field conditions may extend the locations and time needed.)

May

6 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Electrical Outage — Buildings 220, 223, 230 and 252 will be out of service, May 6, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., to perform electrical power line maintenance.

Schofield Barracks Power Outage — All work centers on Lyman Road, left and right side, from the gate to Hewitt Street (including Burger King/Popeye’s) will experience a power outage on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to perform electrical upgrades.

10 / Wednesday

WAAF Water Outage — Housing areas Sargeant Loop, Wili Wili and Stover on Wheeler Army Airfield will experience a water outage on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install improvements for better control of the water system in the area.

11 / Thursday

SB Carpenter Street — A road closure will occur on Schofield Barracks’ Menoher and McMahon roads between the dates of May 11-18, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The additional work is for repair of AC paving at Carpenter Street. Cones and flag personnel will be on site for this work, and traffic will be stopped for pedestrians to walk around work area. There will be holiday work activities

Ongoing

Modified Traffic Flow — Wisser Road and Bonney Loop, Fort Shafter, in the vicinity of Bldg. 525, will have intermittent road closures for the installation of a new water main line. Construction will be underway through April 28, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holiday.

Cadet Sheridan Road — There will be a road closure on Cadet Sheridan Road for road repair work on behalf of the Directorate of Public Works. Cadet Sheridan Road will be closed between Elou Street and Trimble Road for this repair. The work will be performed through April 28, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday work will only be performed if absolutely necessary, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appropriate signs and barriers will be posted for guidance.

McNair Gate Closure — A nighttime closure of McNair Gate, Schofield Barracks is scheduled through July 21 to upgrade the guard shack. During working hours, parts of Ayres Avenue and McCornack Road leading to the gate will also be closed.

The closure of McNair Gate will run Sunday-Thursday nights between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Foote and Lyman gates will be available as an alternate route for nighttime time access to the base.

Schofield Road Closure — Partial road closures at Waianae Ave and cross streets between McCornack and Kona roads will be in effect in order to repair and repave the road. A full road closure from Ayres Avenue to McCornack Road will be in place from through June 19, Mondays through Fridays between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phase 2A and 3 will have 24 hour closures. Lanes with partial closures will allow two-way traffic flow on the opposite lane and local access to residential streets. s

Alternate routes will be through Ayres, McCornack, Flagler, Kolekole and Meigs.

Flagmen will direct two-way traffic flow. The lanes will only be closed when the contractor is working in that area, except for 24 hour closure phases.

Note, this project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

