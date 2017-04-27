2IBCT “Warriors” race to support SAAPM

Story and photos by

Maj. Karen Roxberry

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers and leaders of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Warrior Brigade,” 25th Infantry Division, competed in a grueling 10-mile race, here, to show their support for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM), April 19.

Similar to the reality television series “The Amazing Race,” competitors were grouped in teams and solved clues that would earn points and lead to follow-on locations, but the overall goal for this race was to educate leaders and Soldiers about the resources and organizations available to help victims of sexual assault.

“This race was designed to show leaders and Soldiers the places a victim can go when dealing with sexual assault, because it’s certainly not an easy journey,” said Sgt. 1st Class Shareasa Owens, 2nd IBCT’s sexual assault response coordinator (SARC) and organizer for the event. “We also quiz them about the location to make sure that they fully understand. … That’s how they get their clue leading them to their next stop.”

According to Sgt. 1st Class Jamia Hocog, SARC for 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, there is a misconception that when someone reports a case of sexual assault, the case begins and ends with the SARC or victim’s advocate.

“By completing the race, leaders and Soldiers should understand all the different agencies that pour into the Sexual Harassment/Sexual Assault Response and Prevention Program to make it successful,” said Hocog. “There are a number of agencies that work diligently within the program to assist not only Soldiers in their time of need but dependents of Soldiers as well. These professionals not only guide and educate victims of sexual assault through the process, but they also provide unwavering support every step of the way.”

Before the race began, Col. Anthony Lugo, commander of 2IBCT, provided opening remarks, affirming the Warrior Brigade’s commitment to supporting the SHARP program.

“Leaders have to commit themselves to the SHARP program’s mission to eliminate sexual offenses throughout the Army,” Lugo said. “A leader’s commitment to live the Army Values will ensure sexual offenses are not tolerated. A commitment to the Army Values will ensure that all our Soldiers are ready to fight and win.”

“When we talk about what it means to hold oneself to the standards of a professional Soldier, we need to include SHARP in that conversation,” added one of the runners, Capt. James McLaughlin, commander for Company C, 1-27th Inf. Regt. “It’s about ownership. We as professional Soldiers must own SHARP as a program and take it seriously, and we must have the courage to speak up and to take action when necessary.”

The teams of runners solved clues leading to the following locations on Schofield Barracks: SHARP Resource Center, Schofield Barracks Health Center, Office of the Inspector General, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate and 102nd Military Police Detachment.

The race also encompassed Wheeler Army Airfield with two additional locations, Army Trial Defense Services and 8th Theater Sustainment Command Courthouse.

Overall, 31 runners participated, making up six teams, with first place being awarded to a team of Soldiers assigned to the 225th Brigade Support Battalion and second place to Soldiers of the 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment.

