Residents encouraged to complete IPC survey

Commander’s Corner

Col. Stephen E. Dawson

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD – A few weeks ago, more than 7,200 Island Palm Communities families were emailed the annual resident survey asking them for candid feedback about their experience with our housing partner.

I can’t emphasize enough the importance of the information residents share through this survey.

Feedback from last year’s survey resulted in new and renovated tot lots across all our neighborhoods, the garrison’s very first dog park, and many other capital improvement projects and customer-service programs that will be supported over the next several years.

The survey takes just five minutes to complete, and it’s an excellent opportunity for residents to share their experiences and ideas about IPC’s operations from the leasing and move-in process through residency and move-out.

This information helps identify the areas IPC is doing well in, where there’s room for improvement, and what gaps there might be in what can be offered to our families.

As IPC heads into its annual budgeting and planning sessions, it will be able to prioritize short- and long-term plans for its housing asset and operations with a good understanding of what’s truly important to our families.

The Department of the Army’s Residential Communities Initiative, or RCI, is directing the customer satisfaction survey across all communities in its U.S. privatized housing portfolio with help from the nationally recognized real estate consulting firm CEL & Associates, Inc.

Residents can be assured that their names will remain confidential.

Our families’ feedback is important, and it’s helped make a difference in our community. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your IPC community center or a member of our local Army RCI team.

Category: Leadership, News