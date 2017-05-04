Movies at Sgt. Smith Theater

| May 4, 2017 | 1 Comment

Tags: ,

Category: Calendar

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Eleonor says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Thank you so much for posting up this information! You have no idea how difficult it is to try and access the PX Facebook. It’s also not realistic to swing by the lunch court in the PX on Schofield.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»