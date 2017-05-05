Cadets march, get recognized at Palm Circle



1LT Emily Klinkenborg

Assistant Public Affairs Specialist

FORT SHAFTER — Cadets fell into formation for the JROTC Review and Award Ceremony on historic Palm Circle, here, April 27.

The Military Affairs Liason, Thomas Kahalu Lee Jr., attended the ceremony to speak on behalf of Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Lee, a veteran of both the Navy (95′-99′) and the Army (02′-08′), was appointed as the Military Affairs Liason, last September.

Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson, U.S. Army-Pacific deputy commanding general, Army Reserve/AREC director, also spoke at the ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the cadets and their respective JROTC programs.

The JROTC organizations included the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force across Oahu.

The JROTC Kina’ole Award was presented to 21 recipients. This award celebrates and honors top cadets from each JROTC school in the state of Hawaii.

The concept of Kina’ole can be best described as “flawlessness,” and this award as befitting to one who has done the right thing, in the right way, at the first time.

