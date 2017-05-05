Hands-on Earth Day Festival engages Schofield

| May 5, 2017 | 0 Comments

Using a three-dimensional storm water model, Sean Cusick from the USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works Clean Water Program demonstrated the types and sources of water pollution and how pollutants impact Hawaii’s aquifers, streams and ocean.


Island Palm Communities
News Release
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Hundreds of families enjoyed Earth Day festivities held last week at the Kalakaua Community Center, here.

The annual Earth Day Festival is one of the largest community events coordinated by USAG-Hawaii directorates and Island Palm Communities to promote environmental sustainability.

Event-goers of all ages enjoyed dozens of hands-on activities showcasing the local Army’s conservation and preservation initiatives as well as programs taking place in the greater community.

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: Community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»