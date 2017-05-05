Hands-on Earth Day Festival engages Schofield



Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Hundreds of families enjoyed Earth Day festivities held last week at the Kalakaua Community Center, here.

The annual Earth Day Festival is one of the largest community events coordinated by USAG-Hawaii directorates and Island Palm Communities to promote environmental sustainability.

Event-goers of all ages enjoyed dozens of hands-on activities showcasing the local Army’s conservation and preservation initiatives as well as programs taking place in the greater community.

Category: Community