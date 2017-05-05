Hands-on Earth Day Festival engages Schofield

Using a three-dimensional storm water model, Sean Cusick from the USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works Clean Water Program demonstrated the types and sources of water pollution and how pollutants impact Hawaii’s aquifers, streams and ocean.
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Hundreds of families enjoyed Earth Day festivities held last week at the Kalakaua Community Center, here.
The annual Earth Day Festival is one of the largest community events coordinated by USAG-Hawaii directorates and Island Palm Communities to promote environmental sustainability.
Event-goers of all ages enjoyed dozens of hands-on activities showcasing the local Army’s conservation and preservation initiatives as well as programs taking place in the greater community.
Nearly 600 students from the Daniel K. Inouye, Solomon, Fort Shafter and Wheeler Elementary Schools and Wheeler Middle School submitted their creative illustrations carrying important messages about preserving our natural resources to compete for a place in Island Palm Communities 2018-2019 SYNERGY Calendar. The winners were recognized at the Earth Day Festival by CSM Lisa Piette-Edwards and IPC Project Director Pete Sims.
Jennifer Roth and Tony Palermo of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a fascinating display of endangered species and illegal animals confiscated in Hawaii.
