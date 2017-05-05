WOMH serves West side families



HONOLULU — One of the main goals at Tripler Army Medical Center is to provide high quality, safe, patient-centered care to all beneficiaries.

The Warrior Ohana Medical Home in west Oahu is making that care more accessible.

Positioned in Kapolei, WOMH is one of only 21 community-based medical home clinics in the U.S. It offers patients a closer-to-home option for medical services.

Along with its full scope of family medicine, on site pharmacy, lab and immunization clinic, it has expanded its services to include adult physical therapy, pediatric occupational therapy and tele-behavioral health options.

Family members, retirees under 64 and a small number of military personnel from all services are able to take advantage of the services provided at the WOMH in Kapolei.

With such a small population, retirees and their families and service member families always have priority. This also means that there are many more appointment slots available and shorter lines at the two-window pharmacy.

“Being able to be seen by your provider in a timely manner is one of our top priority’s here,” said Capt. Matthew Holmes, WOMH deputy commander. “Very often, we are able to make appointments the next day or possibly even the same day our patients call.”

There are some services that are unavailable at the Warrior Ohana Medical Home. When this occurs, the clinic’s licensed practical nurse care coordinators will work with patients to set up specialty appointments and other care that is referred by their primary care manager. Clinic staff will also book follow-up appointments and procedures, similar to referrals done by other big medical centers throughout Hawaii.

“We will go the extra mile to ensure that when patients need care, they get it from their own health care team – the doctors and nurses who know them and their families,” said Holmes. “We encourage that continuous relationship, because medical research tells us that patients with access to a personal health care team are healthier.”

