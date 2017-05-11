25th ID lists recent courts-martial

Three personnel were discharged at recent courts-martial.

• On May 3, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a sepecialist was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of attempted escape from the custody of CID, in violation of Article 80, UCMJ; one specification of damage to government property, in violation of Article 108, UCMJ; and two specifications of distribution of a controlled substance, in violation of Article 112a, UCMJ.

Contrary to his plea, the accused was convicted by a panel of officers and enlisted members of one specification of rape, in violation of Article 120, UCMJ. The panel of officers and enlisted members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 10 years, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

• On May 9, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a specialist was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of assault consummated by battery, in violation of Article 128, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for eight months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge.

• On May 9, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a private (E2) was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of possession of child pornography, in violation of Article 134, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 13 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge.

