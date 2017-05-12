Anyone can ‘sew a lei’ for Memorial Day



Fire Inspector Angela Yamane

Federal Fire Department

HONOLULU — Every year leading up to Memorial Day, the Department of Parks and Recreation, City and County of Honolulu, and the Department of Education sponsors the “Sew a Lei” project.

This year, the Federal Fire Department has joined the project and will have five locations to be a collection point for lei donations.

Oahu support

We are asking the people on Oahu to make a lei for the 38,000 graves of men and women whose service to our country will always be remembered. The lei will be placed on the graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

This activity is an opportunity for the citizens of Honolulu to express their aloha to those people whose lives were devoted to defending and preserving our national freedoms.

Fresh flower or ti leaves lei that are 20-24 inches in length can be dropped off at the following locations on Friday, May 26, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please do not leave any lei if firefighters are out of the station; just return at a later time to drop off.

Fed Fire locations

Drop off lei at these sites:

Federal Fire Department Headquarters on 650 Center Drive Bldg. 284 Pearl Harbor.

Fire Station 1, Bldg. 206 Central Avenue, Pearl Harbor/Naval Shipyard.

Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Fire Station 8, Bldg. 4074 3 rd and G Street, MCBH.

and G Street, MCBH. Schofield Barracks Fire Station 15, Bldg. 140 Access A Road, Schofield Barracks.

Point of Contact

For more details about lei donations, contact District Chief Neil Fujioka at 590-1544 or Fire Inspector Angela Yamane at 471-8019.

Category: Community