8th TSC selects its next competitors for Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Three Soldiers with 8th Theater Sustainment Command just completed the week-long Best Warrior Competition, here, May 8-12.

Sgt. Gene Calantoc, 130th Engineer Brigade; Spc. Thomas MacDonald, 130th Eng. Bde.; and Spc. Avaristo Quintana, 8th Military Police Bde., competed to determine who from the 8th TSC would be selected as the best noncommissioned officer and Soldier for the U.S. Army-Pacific BWC later this year.

Competitors were required to complete a series of challenges for four days while never knowing how well they were doing in comparison with the others, until the official announcement of the winners on the fifth day.

“The competition itself, I would say, was a good test,” Quintana said. “A lot of physical demands, a lot of mental demands. When they came together, it made it really hard, but it’s nothing you can’t overcome with a little bit of heart.”

Day 1 began with a TA-50 layout, followed by media training, media interviews and an icebreaker event hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Binford, the 8th TSC senior enlisted adviser.

Day 2 required the competitors to complete an Army physical fitness test, weapons assembly and disassembly, M4 qualification, an obstacle course, and day and night land navigation.

“It was definitely more challenging than the brigade competition, just because every event we did we had to run,” MacDonald said. “The next day you were really feeling the soreness in your legs from running all day.”

For Day 3 the competitors performed their Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, combat run, written exam and essay, then wrapped the day up with the mystery event, which required them to put together a set of male and female Army Service Uniforms.

Day 4 began with an early morning 12-mile ruck march and concluded with the board hosted by Binford.

The final day, Day 5, was a reception held at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter, announcing the winners of the competition: Calantoc and MacDonald.

“Physical-wise, I was good. It was pretty tough,” Calantoc said. “I know what I need to work on, and I should be ready for the next competition.”

The winners will move on to the USARPAC BWC held June 12-16 where they will compete against other NCOs and Soldiers from the Pacific theater.

